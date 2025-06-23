PRNewswire

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 23: Times Higher Education (THE) ranks universities across the globe based on their social impact through an innovative evaluation process. In this context, universities that actively contribute to societal development participate in the rankings. KIIT-DU (https://kiit.ac.in/) has been a consistent participant in this initiative, and its position has steadily improved each year due to its strong performance.1st position in Reduced Inequalities category in India. 1st position in Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions category in India. 3rd position in Quality Education in India.

This year too, KIIT has excelled in the Times Higher Education Impact Global Rankings 2025. The University has been recognised for its impact across three key criteria. KIIT-DU has secured the top position in the country for its efforts in reducing inequality (SDG-10) and for its commitment to peace, justice, and strong institutions (SDG-16) and affordable clean energy (SDG-7). Additionally, it has been ranked third in India for ensuring quality education (SDG-4).

Overall, KIIT University stood fifth among all Indian universities in the Impact Rankings. Globally, it was placed in the 101 cohort in this year's rankings, which evaluate institutions based on their contributions towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Over 2,400 universities, this year, from 130 countries participated in the ranking.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta (https://achyutasamanta.com/) lauded the impressive rankings. He said, "Although KIIT had a very humble beginning but it has niched itsspace globally in all accreditations and rankings, it has now achieved a status comparable to the finest universities globally. In India, it has made a significant impact as a leading university." "KIIT's consistent success in these rankings demonstrates its commitment to excellence in continuous learning, sustainability, inclusion and global cooperation," he said.

