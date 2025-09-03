VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: Bestselling author Ajitabha Bose has once again surprised readers with an out-of-the-box idea. This time, the King of Pocket Books has launched the world's first handcrafted novel, The Diary of an Author.

What makes this book unique is not just its story, but the way it has been made. The cover is crafted from premium quality authentic leather, giving it a classic and royal touch. The pages are hand-stitched with care, making every copy special. The book has been created in Rajasthan by a skilled team led by a woman, making it a perfect blend of tradition, art, and empowerment.

But The Diary of an Author is not only a novel. For Ajitabha Bose, it is a very personal journey. The book holds his life together, carrying the emotions that got him through love, heartbreak, and hope across different stages of his life. It also shares insights from his writing journey and how things have developed for him over the years. Readers will get to see the world of an author from the inside, with all its struggles, dreams, and triumphs.

Ajitabha Bose is already a well-known name in Indian literature. He introduced the concept of pocketbooks in India and holds the national record for publishing the smallest love storybook. With 13 books to his credit and over a million readers, he has been featured in the Limca Book of Records for his contribution to literature.

Some of his most loved works include In Love with Shah Rukh Khan - appreciated by Shah Rukh Khan himself, The YouTube Stars of India - an authorized book on top YouTubers, and The Kapil Sharma Story - a biography endorsed by Kapil Sharma. His book If Only Mahi Says Yes was personally appreciated by M. S. Dhoni.

With The Diary of an Author, Ajitabha Bose once again shows why he is known for his unique concepts, turning his own life story into a handcrafted treasure for readers.

