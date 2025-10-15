NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 15: India's leading dog food brand PEDIGREE® from Mars Petcare has joined forces with India's most admired cricketers KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) for their ongoing campaign that raises awareness about the complete and balanced nutritional needs of dogs.

Featuring KL Rahul and SKY the influencer films draw comparisons to show how a daily serving of the PEDIGREE adult dry dog food provides the nutrition equivalent to protein of 8 chicken livers, the calcium of 9 cups of milk, and the vitamin E of 64 carrots. It highlights the importance of providing dogs with proper, science-backed appropriate nutrition. With this campaign, the PEDIGREE brand in India has unveiled the New & Improved product that comes with a new multi-grain mix and gut friendly ingredients. This ia coupled with a refreshed pack bringing sharper focus to front of the pack with dogs' daily nutritional needs, underlining the PEDIGREE brand's long-standing belief that feeding right is the purest expression of love.

This builds on Mars Petcare's broader campaign, "Love Them Like Family, Feed Them Like Dogs" designed to help Indian pet parents make the shift from emotional feeding to informed feeding. Through this film, PEDIGREE® reinforces its role as a trusted partner in raising healthier and happier pets.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YmzNruTp4E

The campaign draws insights from a nationwide veterinary survey. The survey revealed that 90% of the vets recommend packaged food for balanced nutrition and 86% state that feeding certain human food can cause nutritional imbalance and toxicity. Over 70% of vets reported better weight control, 66% noted improved energy, and 61% observed fewer digestive issues when pets transitioned to science backed packaged food.

Commenting on the new campaign, Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Petcare India, said, " India is witnessing a transformative shift in pet ownership, led by Gen Z and millennials who view their dogs not just as pets but as a cherished family. Profound love is undeniable, yet a significant gap persists in understanding dogs' nutritional needs that are distinctively different from our own. Our new film and the new & improved product and packaging are a direct extension of our campaign 'Love them like family, feed them like dogs.' It reinforces how our science backed packaged food provides the nutritional requirement while also celebrating the depth of care and love pet parents share with their furry companions."

On the launch of the influencer films, KL Rahul, Indian Cricketer, said, "As a pet parent, I know the love we have for our dogs, and it is the right nutrition that keeps them healthy and active. This campaign is a powerful platform to communicate on the importance of adequate care & precise nutrition for our beloved pets' good health."

Suryakumar Yadav, who is represented by RISE Worldwide, said "As someone who has been around dogs, I know the joy and love they bring into our lives. Just like athletes need the right nutrition to perform at their best, our pets also need balanced food to stay healthy and happy. Through this association, I'm glad to spread this message and help pet parents give their furry friends the right start every day."

