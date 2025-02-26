PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 26: In a world that is becoming increasingly interconnected, your child's education must equip them with the skills to thrive among diverse nationalities, cultures, and perspectives. They need to be adaptable to rapidly evolving technologies and an ever-competitive landscape. Knowledgeum Academy, one of Bangalore's most trusted international schools, provides an exceptional learning environment that fosters intellectual curiosity, innovation, and holistic development.

The Power of IB Education

The International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) is a globally recognised educational board in over 180 countries. Designed by leading experts in the field, the IB curriculum is dynamic, integrating essential skills, real-world challenges, and core values necessary for the modern learner. Knowledgeum Academy's philosophy is deeply aligned with the IB framework, making it one of India's premier institutions offering the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP).

A Legacy of Excellence with JAIN Group

Knowledgeum Academy is backed by the JAIN Group, a renowned name in the education sector with over two decades of experience. The group has been instrumental in shaping the futures of millions of students, nurturing talent across various disciplines. With a commitment to academic excellence and a student-first approach, JAIN Group has contributed significantly to elevating educational standards in India.

The Path to Becoming One of Bangalore's Best IB Schools

Knowledgeum Academy has distinguished itself as one of the best IB schools in Bangalore by ensuring that only highly qualified and experienced educators lead its classrooms. In addition to dedicated academic faculty, the school's student guidance counsellors, admission advisors, and administrative staff work cohesively to provide a supportive learning environment.

With a carefully curated student intake, the school guarantees personalised attention, allowing teachers to engage deeply with each learner. The IB curriculum fosters critical thinking, time management, leadership, research skills, teamwork, and communication--essential for academic and professional success. During the two crucial years of IBDP (Grades 11 and 12), students receive dedicated support in preparing for college admissions, entrance exams, and career planning.

Holistic College Preparation

Choosing the proper subjects for university admissions, preparing for competitive exams, and successfully navigating the college application process can be overwhelming. Knowledgeum Academy provides students with structured guidance at every step, ensuring they are well-prepared for their academic journey. The IBDP curriculum is more than just a pre-university course--it instils essential life skills such as planning, organisation, multi-tasking, and report writing. With an interdisciplinary approach, students develop a broader perspective, allowing them to excel not only in college but in their professional and personal lives.

Scholarships & Financial Assistance

Knowledgeum Academy follows a rigorous admission process, and top-performing students in the Knowledgeum Admission Test (KAT) are eligible for the prestigious Founder's Scholarship, which offers a partial fee waiver. Additionally, through a partnership with Liquiloans, the school assists deserving candidates in securing interest-free education loans with minimal documentation; ensuring financial constraints do not hinder academic aspirations.

Admissions Open for 2025-26

Grade 11 (academic session 2025-26) applications are now open! If you're looking for an engaging and intellectually stimulating learning experience for your child, visit the Knowledgeum Academy website today to apply. Give your child the opportunity to excel in a future-driven world with an education that makes a difference.

