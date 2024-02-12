PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: Knowledgeum Academy, the top IB school in Bangalore invites the application forms for the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme for the academic year 2024-25.

As a top international school in Jayanagar, Knowledgeum Academy takes pride in offering an unparalleled learning experience, coupled with a journey of academic growth, global perspective, and personal development. The IB Diploma programme at Knowledgeum Academy is designed to provide students with a challenging and engaging academic experience, tailored to their needs and aspirations. The classes are designed to be small and interactive, allowing them to engage with their peers and instructors in meaningful discussions and debates.

Why Choose Knowledgeum Academy for IB Diploma Programme?

Located in the heart of Bengaluru, Jayanagar

International Education at Competitive Cost

Experienced and IB certified Educators

Competency Pathways and Skill Enhancement Programmes

Balanced Student Life

Smart Hybrid Learning Spaces

Rigorous University Preparation

Interested candidates can apply for the IB Diploma Programme (Grade 11) by visiting Knowledgeum Academy's official website www.knowledgeumacademy.in. The application process is user-friendly, providing applicants with a seamless experience.

For personalised assistance and guidance, the dedicated counsellor is available to address queries and support applicants throughout the application process. Feel free to reach out to the counsellor at +91 73530 12393.

