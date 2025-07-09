VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 9: Kohira, India's leading lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, proudly inaugurated its 10th exclusive showroom in the heart of Noida at Wave One Mall, Sector 18. The grand launch marked a significant milestone for the brand, bringing its exquisite and sustainable diamond creations to the discerning customers of Noida.

The spacious 2,281 sq. ft. showroom was unveiled in the presence of Kohira's Director, Hiren Kotak, and Rajvi Hiren Kotak, who led the ceremonial ribbon cutting and lamp lighting. They were joined by Harshit Agarwal, franchise partner for Noida, along with his father, Ramesh Agarwal, as they welcomed guests and patrons to experience the brand's signature elegance and innovation.

Kohira's Noida showroom features a wide and versatile range of jewellery collections, catering to modern women who value both style and sustainability. From everyday wear to bridal elegance, the collection reflects intricate craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics, all designed using IGI certified lab-grown diamonds.

Kohira's USP lies in its extraordinary shine of diamonds and eco-conscious luxury, offering conflict-free diamonds that are chemically and physically identical to natural diamonds -- but at a significantly better value. With lightweight designs, impeccable finishing, and ethical sourcing, Kohira continues to redefine the future of fine jewellery in India.

The Noida launch witnessed an overwhelming response, making it a super successful opening for the brand in the Delhi-NCR region. As Kohira continues its journey of growth and innovation, this showroom marks a new chapter in expanding the accessibility of sustainable luxury across the country.

