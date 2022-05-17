Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): KONE Elevators India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is displaying boundless possibilities with elevator digitalization at CII EXCON 2022 during May 17-21, 2022 at BIEC, Bengaluru.

KONE's stand displays that the leading-edge digital technologies are not a thing of the future, but the future is already here. They have brought on for display the world's first Digitally Connected Elevators- the KONE DX Class that has revolutionized the role of elevators in future smart buildings. It enables services such as dynamic display, acoustics, and lighting that can be used to modify the ambience and interior suitably.

Also Read | Tom Harrison, England and Wales Cricket Board’s Chief Executive, Steps Down: Report.

Speaking about their participation, Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India, said,"As a global industry leader in offering innovative and sustainable solutions, KONE's safe and sustainable products and breakthrough innovations help smartly augment the built environment and future-proof buildings. At EXCON 2022, we invite everyone to experience in real-time our latest offerings that go the next level in making buildings smarter and more sustainable. We follow a digital culture where we co-create new products and services with insightful customer inputs. The objective of our participation at EXCON is to share our leading-edge solutions with the visitors so that when they travel with us, they can be sure of a smooth, safe and seamless ride."

The visitors can also witness the integrated digital solutions with KONE's ecosystem partners' robotic solutions in the form of an Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV) Robot and a Customer Engagement Robot. As preventative maintenance becomes smarter, KONE continues to use real-time data, innovation and analytics to come up with Smart Solutions. It can be witnessed through their AI-based intelligent and predictive KONE 24/7 Connected Services.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Trying To Commit Theft in Building Falls off Metal Pipe, Dies.

Also on display is their well-engineered and revolutionary Touchless COP (Car Operating Panel). Among their other smart building solutions, they also have 'Version X', which is capable of visitor registration via QR, facial recognition and scanning through the app.

Come, and witness the revolutions in elevator digitalization with unlimited possibilities at the KONE Stand C 49 - AI 12, Lower Level, Hall 4 at the Artificial Intelligence Pavilion.

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable in taller, smarter buildings. In 2021, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.5 billion, and at the end of the year, over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd in Finland.

www.kone.com

KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984, and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country.

KONE's production unit in Tamil Nadu near Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It also has three training centres in Chennai, Gurgaon & Pune, where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE's global technology and engineering centres in Chennai and Pune are one of the seven global R&D centres and a testing and research hub which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions. For more information, please visit www.kone.in

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)