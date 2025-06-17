New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Korea Zinc, a global leader in non-ferrous metal production, has initiated its first shipment of antimony to the United States, South Korean daily newspaper Korea Herald reported.

This signals a strategic move by the company to become a key alternative supplier amid rising geopolitical tensions and tightening Chinese export controls.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Allow Users To Create Collage Using 6 Photos, Rolls Out 'Photo Layout Sharing for Status Updates' for iOS Beta Testers.

The company announced that 20 tons of antimony produced at its Ulsan facility were shipped to Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, as reported by the South Korean english-language daily.

The shipment will be distributed to around 10 US industrial clients engaged in defence and high-tech manufacturing, including producers of armour-piercing ammunition, military-grade electronics, and submarine ballast systems.

Also Read | Harshit Rana Confirmed To Stay Back With the Indian Test Team in England: Sources.

Antimony, often extracted as a byproduct of lead smelting, is crucial in flame retardants, speciality alloys, infrared detectors, and missile guidance systems, due to its heat resistance and alloy-enhancing qualities.

Given its strategic role, the US, South Korea, and China classify it as a critical mineral and maintain national stockpiles.

While the shipment marks the start of a short-term supply contract, Korea Zinc has expressed intentions to secure long-term agreements with American companies.

The firm aims to export 100 tons of antimony to the US by the end of 2025 and increase that to 240 tons annually starting in 2026. To meet growing demand, it is also considering expanding its current annual production capacity of 3,500 tons.

Korea Zinc's move comes at a critical time for the US, which consumes around 22,000 metric tons of antimony annually but lacks domestic mining operations.

China, which supplied 60 per cent of US antimony imports last year, began restricting exports of the mineral in September 2024, prompting American industries to diversify their supply sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)