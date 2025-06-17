WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Allow Users To Create Collage Using 6 Photos, Rolls Out ‘Photo Layout Sharing for Status Updates’ for iOS Beta Testers

Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called 'photo layout sharing for status update' allowing the users to create collage right within the app by uploading up to six photos from their gallery. WhatsApp's new feature is currently available to the iOS beta testers.

  • Viral
    ‘Time Travel Tower’: Clock Tower in Bhopal Displays 2 Different Time Zones From Different Angles, Netizens React to Viral Video ‘Time Travel Tower’: Clock Tower in Bhopal Displays 2 Different Time Zones From Different Angles, Netizens React to Viral Video
  • Festivals
    Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva
  • Videos
    Funny Quotes About Being Single: Relatable Messages & Empowering Sayings To Embrace Singlehood Funny Quotes About Being Single: Relatable Messages & Empowering Sayings To Embrace Singlehood
    • Close
    Search

    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Allow Users To Create Collage Using 6 Photos, Rolls Out ‘Photo Layout Sharing for Status Updates’ for iOS Beta Testers

    Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called 'photo layout sharing for status update' allowing the users to create collage right within the app by uploading up to six photos from their gallery. WhatsApp's new feature is currently available to the iOS beta testers.

    Technology Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Jun 17, 2025 10:16 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Allow Users To Create Collage Using 6 Photos, Rolls Out ‘Photo Layout Sharing for Status Updates’ for iOS Beta Testers
    WhatsApp Logo (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

    San Francisco, June 17: WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature related to status updates. The feature called "photo layout sharing for status updates" is currently introduced as a beta version; however, soon, it will be available to all the final users. Recently, WhatsApp announced a major change in its Update section. WhatsApp introduced ads in Status and introduced paid subscriptions to the Channels.

    Meta-owned platforms have undergone major changes while keeping users' privacy in consideration. WhatsApp's new 'photo layout sharing for status update' feature is currently available to iOS beta testers (developers). It is released via the App Store in the iOS 25.17.81 version. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this new feature helps users select up to six photos from the gallery and arrange them automatically into a collage. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolling Out ‘Tasks’ for SuperGrok Users Allowing Them To Automate Tasks, Workflows.

    WhatsApp's latest feature generates a layout of the collage based on the photo chosen by the users. If the layout is not working, the users can add or remove photos to adjust the final appearance. WhatsApp's new iOS update is part of its continuous efforts to improve the users' overall experience while using the app or web version.  

    WhatsApp's new photo layout feature works as a tool for users who regularly share their stories or updates for better reach. They can use this feature to make visually appealing and captivating images. They can adjust all six images into a collage in a well-structured manner so that it looks rich and organised. It can take less time to arrange images as the users have to pick and only adjust them to already visually sound output. WhatsApp No Longer Ad-Free! Meta-Owned App Introduces Ads in Status, Paid Subscriptions in Channels; Know All About the New Features Exclusive for Updates Tab.

    WhatsApp's new feature gives users more customisability and personalisation while boosting their creativity. It saves valuable time for users who can skip going to any third-party application to complete the same task. WABetaInfo said  the photo layout feature could make sharing content easy and natural while avoiding unnecessary steps. 

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2025 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Meta New WhatsApp Feature WhatsApp WhatsApp Chat WhatsApp Features WhatsApp iOS App WhatsApp Message WhatsApp New Feature WhatsApp New Feature Update WhatsApp New Update WhatsApp update
    You might also like

    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Allow Users To Create Collage Using 6 Photos, Rolls Out ‘Photo Layout Sharing for Status Updates’ for iOS Beta Testers

    Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called 'photo layout sharing for status update' allowing the users to create collage right within the app by uploading up to six photos from their gallery. WhatsApp's new feature is currently available to the iOS beta testers.

    Technology Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Jun 17, 2025 10:16 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Allow Users To Create Collage Using 6 Photos, Rolls Out ‘Photo Layout Sharing for Status Updates’ for iOS Beta Testers
    WhatsApp Logo (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

    San Francisco, June 17: WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature related to status updates. The feature called "photo layout sharing for status updates" is currently introduced as a beta version; however, soon, it will be available to all the final users. Recently, WhatsApp announced a major change in its Update section. WhatsApp introduced ads in Status and introduced paid subscriptions to the Channels.

    Meta-owned platforms have undergone major changes while keeping users' privacy in consideration. WhatsApp's new 'photo layout sharing for status update' feature is currently available to iOS beta testers (developers). It is released via the App Store in the iOS 25.17.81 version. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this new feature helps users select up to six photos from the gallery and arrange them automatically into a collage. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolling Out ‘Tasks’ for SuperGrok Users Allowing Them To Automate Tasks, Workflows.

    WhatsApp's latest feature generates a layout of the collage based on the photo chosen by the users. If the layout is not working, the users can add or remove photos to adjust the final appearance. WhatsApp's new iOS update is part of its continuous efforts to improve the users' overall experience while using the app or web version.  

    WhatsApp's new photo layout feature works as a tool for users who regularly share their stories or updates for better reach. They can use this feature to make visually appealing and captivating images. They can adjust all six images into a collage in a well-structured manner so that it looks rich and organised. It can take less time to arrange images as the users have to pick and only adjust them to already visually sound output. WhatsApp No Longer Ad-Free! Meta-Owned App Introduces Ads in Status, Paid Subscriptions in Channels; Know All About the New Features Exclusive for Updates Tab.

    WhatsApp's new feature gives users more customisability and personalisation while boosting their creativity. It saves valuable time for users who can skip going to any third-party application to complete the same task. WABetaInfo said  the photo layout feature could make sharing content easy and natural while avoiding unnecessary steps. 

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2025 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Meta New WhatsApp Feature WhatsApp WhatsApp Chat WhatsApp Features WhatsApp iOS App WhatsApp Message WhatsApp New Feature WhatsApp New Feature Update WhatsApp New Update WhatsApp update
    You might also like
    WhatsApp No Longer Ad-Free! Meta-Owned App Introduces Ads in Status, Paid Subscriptions in Channels; Know All About the New Features Exclusive for Updates Tab
    Technology

    WhatsApp No Longer Ad-Free! Meta-Owned App Introduces Ads in Status, Paid Subscriptions in Channels; Know All About the New Features Exclusive for Updates Tab
    Arun Srinivas Appointed As Meta’s Managing Director and Head for India Operations After Former MD Sandhya Devanathan's Role Expansion
    Technology

    Arun Srinivas Appointed As Meta’s Managing Director and Head for India Operations After Former MD Sandhya Devanathan's Role Expansion
    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out 18 New Chat Theme Colours for Beta Testers, Full Release Expected Soon
    Technology

    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out 18 New Chat Theme Colours for Beta Testers, Full Release Expected Soon
    WhatsApp update
    You might also like
    WhatsApp No Longer Ad-Free! Meta-Owned App Introduces Ads in Status, Paid Subscriptions in Channels; Know All About the New Features Exclusive for Updates Tab
    Technology

    WhatsApp No Longer Ad-Free! Meta-Owned App Introduces Ads in Status, Paid Subscriptions in Channels; Know All About the New Features Exclusive for Updates Tab
    Arun Srinivas Appointed As Meta’s Managing Director and Head for India Operations After Former MD Sandhya Devanathan's Role Expansion
    Technology

    Arun Srinivas Appointed As Meta’s Managing Director and Head for India Operations After Former MD Sandhya Devanathan's Role Expansion
    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out 18 New Chat Theme Colours for Beta Testers, Full Release Expected Soon
    Technology

    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out 18 New Chat Theme Colours for Beta Testers, Full Release Expected Soon
    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on New ‘Scan Document’ Feature for Future Android Update
    Technology

    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on New ‘Scan Document’ Feature for Future Android Update
    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on New ‘Scan Document’ Feature for Future Android Update
    Technology

    WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on New ‘Scan Document’ Feature for Future Android Update

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ongc share price
    5000+K+ searches
    arisinfra solutions ipo gmp
    500+K+ searches
    david warner
    500+K+ searches
    g7 summit 2025
    500+K+ searches
    heinrich klaasen
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results