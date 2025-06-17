WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Allow Users To Create Collage Using 6 Photos, Rolls Out ‘Photo Layout Sharing for Status Updates’ for iOS Beta Testers

San Francisco, June 17: WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature related to status updates. The feature called "photo layout sharing for status updates" is currently introduced as a beta version; however, soon, it will be available to all the final users. Recently, WhatsApp announced a major change in its Update section. WhatsApp introduced ads in Status and introduced paid subscriptions to the Channels.

Meta-owned platforms have undergone major changes while keeping users' privacy in consideration. WhatsApp's new 'photo layout sharing for status update' feature is currently available to iOS beta testers (developers). It is released via the App Store in the iOS 25.17.81 version. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this new feature helps users select up to six photos from the gallery and arrange them automatically into a collage. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolling Out ‘Tasks’ for SuperGrok Users Allowing Them To Automate Tasks, Workflows.

WhatsApp's latest feature generates a layout of the collage based on the photo chosen by the users. If the layout is not working, the users can add or remove photos to adjust the final appearance. WhatsApp's new iOS update is part of its continuous efforts to improve the users' overall experience while using the app or web version.

WhatsApp's new photo layout feature works as a tool for users who regularly share their stories or updates for better reach. They can use this feature to make visually appealing and captivating images. They can adjust all six images into a collage in a well-structured manner so that it looks rich and organised. It can take less time to arrange images as the users have to pick and only adjust them to already visually sound output. WhatsApp No Longer Ad-Free! Meta-Owned App Introduces Ads in Status, Paid Subscriptions in Channels; Know All About the New Features Exclusive for Updates Tab.

WhatsApp's new feature gives users more customisability and personalisation while boosting their creativity. It saves valuable time for users who can skip going to any third-party application to complete the same task. WABetaInfo said the photo layout feature could make sharing content easy and natural while avoiding unnecessary steps.

