NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17: Wow! Momo, the homegrown food-tech QSR giant, has unveiled its latest innovation - the Korean Momo - adding a spicy, saucy, and utterly irresistible option to its ever-expanding momo portfolio. With a perfect blend of Korean spices and street-style inspiration, the new Korean Momo range is set to bring the Hallyu heat to Indian taste buds.

Also Read | Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini, Italian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Women's Singles Final Tennis Match?.

Whether you're a K-drama fan, a K-pop stan, or just someone who loves bold flavours, this new offering is a flavour bomb you don't want to miss. The Korean Momo lineup includes:

- Veg Korean Momo- Chicken Korean Momo- Corn Cheese Korean Momo- Chicken Cheese Korean Momo

Also Read | Who Is Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana-Based YouTuber Among 6 Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan?.

Each momo is tossed in a fiery Korean-style sauce, garnished with sesame seeds, and served hot - making it the ultimate snack or meal companion for the food lovers.

Speaking on the launch, Sagar Daryani, Co-founder and CEO of Wow! Momo Foods, said, "We're always looking to push the envelope when it comes to flavour innovation. With the Korean Momo, we've combined our Indian soul with global inspiration to create a product that's bold, edgy, and totally crave-worthy."

Available across all Wow! Momo outlets and major delivery platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, and WOW! Eats App, the Korean Momo promises to spice up your day, one bite at a time.

Download the WOW! EATS App: 2wm.in/jTW

So, are you ready to ride the K-wave with Wow! Momo?

Contact us at 98361 98361

Wow! Momo operates under four exciting brands -- Wow! Momo, Wow! China, Wow! Chicken and Wow! Kulfi -- with 700 outlets across 65+ cities in India, with plans to expand by 250 more outlets in this FY.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)