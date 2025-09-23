PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 23: KP Group, a leading name in India's renewable energy sector, organised an intensive training programme on green hydrogen at its state-of-the-art facility at Matar in Bharuch, in collaboration with the Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC). The training underscored KP Group's focus on skill development and workforce readiness in the emerging green hydrogen economy.

Over 35 participants successfully completed this intensive training and was awarded with certifications, gaining hands-on exposure to green hydrogen technologies and becoming part of India's future-ready clean energy workforce. During the training, Mr. Aaquib Firdous, Mr. Deepanshu Choudhary, & Ms. Harshida Pandya represented PSSC during the training. Also, during the training, KP Green Engineering WTD, Mr. Moinul Kadva was present.

Aligned with the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the programme is a step towards building a future-ready workforce to accelerate the country's clean energy transition and decarbonisation goals. The Mission aims to position India as a global leader in the production, utilisation, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives, and is central to the country's strategy for energy independence by 2047 and Net Zero emissions by 2070.

Commenting on the collaboration, KP Group CMD Dr. Faruk G. Patel, said, "This training reflects our belief that it is imperative for infrastructure and talent to develop together for India to lead the global clean energy transformation. At KP Group, we are not just building projects, but creating ecosystems that will power the future, and we are committed to being at the forefront of the clean energy transformation."

As the training concluded Mr. Moinul Kadva, WTD, KP Green Engineering, said, "At KP Group we believe that the future of clean energy rests not only on world-class infrastructure but also on a skilled and future-ready workforce. This training program, in collaboration with PSSC, is a strong step toward empowering talent for India's green hydrogen mission"

The training programme leveraged the advanced infrastructure at the Group's Matar site, which houses Asia's largest galvanising kettle, advanced CND machines, modern fabrication facilities, and an upcoming green hydrogen plant. The site also supports solar, wind, and hybrid renewable projects, making it an ideal setting for hands-on instruction in green hydrogen technologies.

The training programme was conducted under the guidance of the Power Sector Skill Council, the nation's premier body for skill development in the power and renewable energy sector, and included expert-led modules on hydrogen production and electrolysis, safety protocols for hydrogen handling and storage, integration of renewables with grid and storage systems, operation of galvanising units and electrolysers, and global as well as India-specific regulatory frameworks.

The three-day programme blended classroom sessions, facility tours, and practical assessments, and concluded with the participants receiving certifications, equipping them for roles as technicians, supervisors, and entrepreneurs in the hydrogen economy.

The initiative is part of KP Group's plan to advance green hydrogen projects while promoting technological innovation and entrepreneurship. By bridging policy, infrastructure, and skill development, it aims to create employment opportunities and strengthen India's leadership in sustainable energy.

Founded in 1994, KP Group is one of India's fastest-growing renewable energy and engineering enterprises. Its diversified operations span solar, wind, hybrid energy, hydrogen, and advanced engineering solutions, and make significant contributions to India's clean energy transition.

Power Sector Skill Council is a national body mandated to facilitate skill development across power generation, transmission, distribution, and renewable energy, ensuring a qualified workforce for India's evolving power sector.

