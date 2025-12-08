BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 8: Riding on strong community enthusiasm from earlier drops, KRAFTON India is back with another rollout of 59 official BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) redeem codes. This fresh batch gives players another chance to unlock premium in-game rewards including exclusive skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements. With BGMI community engagement at an all-time high, these codes are part of KRAFTON India's ongoing effort to reward loyal players with exciting, limited-time benefits.

Also Read | 'Deeply Shaken by Tragic Loss of Lives': Absconding Goa Nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane' Owner Saurabh Luthra Issues His First Public Statement.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels. Redeem Codes:1. HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX2. HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS883. HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM4. HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M5. HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D6. HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU67. HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ8. HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C9. HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM710. HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F11. HFZMZUU63TJHVM3812. HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X13. HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J14. HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB515. HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE16. HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW17. HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V18. HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J19. HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM20. HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE21. HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN22. HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF23. HFZBDZN559H88R9P24. HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT25. HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG26. HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF27. HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA28. HFZBIZGADPEAVRE629. HFZBJZCE95JUU5P330. HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW31. HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM32. HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB33. HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE34. HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA35. HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP36. HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP537. HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX38. HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX739. HFZBTZV3JN87XK8940. HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R41. HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF42. HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ43. HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV744. HFZCDZDJQ9U4P94945. HFZCEZNJF3QHASS546. HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ47. HFZCGZRRHXND76M648. HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE49. HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M350. HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K51. HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX52. HFZCLZVD745NR3UN53. HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A54. HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J55. HFZCOZ78REK769TW56. HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT57. HFZCQZMBST773VJK58. HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC59. HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR Steps to redeem:Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeemStep 2: Enter your Character IDStep 3: Enter the Redemption CodeStep 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember:- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis- A user cannot redeem a code twice- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message- Each user account can redeem only one code per day- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | What Is Temple? Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal Teases New Wearable Device Launch From His Health-Tech Startup, Sparking Curiosity Among People; Here's What To Expect.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)