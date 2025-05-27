iMEQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Krishival Foods Limited (NSE: KRISHIVAL), incorporated in 2014, is among India's fastest-growing FMCG companies, specializing in premium nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream. The company operates under two distinct and rapidly expanding consumer brands:

'Krishival Nuts' - A trusted name in high-quality dry fruits and nuts, offering a diverse product range including cashews, almonds, pistachios, figs, and flavored varieties.

'Melt N Mellow' - An emerging ice cream brand known for its unique flavors and strong retail footprint, especially in Western and Southern India.

The Company has announced its Audited financial results for the half year ended March 31, 2025 and for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Strong Financial Performance - FY 2024-25

Krishival Foods Limited delivered robust financial results, reflecting the company's strong execution and growing market demand:

* Total Income: Rs206.30 crore

* 97% YoY (Rs104.70 crore in FY 2023-24)

* EBITDA: Rs25.23 crore

* 66% YoY (Rs15.17 crore in FY 2023-24)

* Net Profit (PAT): Rs13.54 crore

* 44% YoY (Rs9.35 crore in FY 2023-24)

* Earnings Per Share (EPS): Rs6.08

* 39% YoY (Rs4.37 in FY 2023-24)

These numbers underscore Krishival's accelerated growth, driven by strong performance in both core and acquired business segments.

Segment-wise Performance 1. Nuts and Dried Fruits ('Krishival Nuts')

* Revenue: Rs175 crore (up 67% YoY from Rs104 crore).

* EBITDA: Rs23 crore (up 50% YoY from Rs15 crore).

* Strong core segment growth supported by wide product portfolio and retail expansion.

2. Ice Cream ('Melt N Mellow')

* Revenue: Rs51 crore (up 38% YoY from Rs37 crore).

* EBITDA: Rs3 crore (up 783% YoY from Rs0.35 crore).

* Significant EBITDA improvement suggests operational efficiency.

* As the Ice cream business was acquired in September 2024, the financials from 22nd sept 2024 to 31st March 2025 are merged in consolidated financials.

Operational Highlights

* Geographic Reach:

* Krishival Nuts presence in 102+ Tier II and III cities.

* 25,000+ retail touch-points for Melt N Mellow ice cream in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana.

* Retail expansion with flagship Krishival Nuts shoppes in Calangute(Goa), Candolim (Goa), Alibaug and Dapoli.

* Online & Export Channels:

* Strong e-commerce partnerships with platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and quick- commerce leaders such as Blinkit, Zepto and Big Basket.

Exports of 'Krishival Nuts' to Singapore with presence in over 300 retail touch-points.

Strategic Positioning & Outlook * Strong dual-brand strategy with 'Krishival Nuts' as a premium dry fruits leader and 'Melt N Mellow' targeting aspirational ice cream consumers.

* Focus on aspirational consumption in underpenetrated markets is paying off.

* Robust growth in both legacy and newly acquired businesses bodes well for future scalability and profitability.

