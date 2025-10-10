NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 10: Campus Activewear, one of India's largest and fastest-growing Sports and Athleisure footwear brands, today unveiled the second edition of its You Go, Girl! campaign led by National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon. Building on the first chapter that encouraged women to embrace fashion on their own terms, this year's You Go, Girl! goes beyond what women wear -- to how they move through the world unbothered by labels and guided by their own choices. It celebrates the ease of being yourself and moving with belief in who you are, not who you are told to be.

Also Read | France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of FRA vs AZE Football Match in IST.

The campaign film captures something every woman knows -- that quiet, familiar weight of being labelled, and the choice to simply rise above it. Kriti steps into a bright lobby, only to be surrounded by floating labels that echo familiar stereotypes: Too ambitious. Too bold. Opinionated. Drama Queen. They rise, they close in, they try to hold her back. And yet, she keeps moving in her own rhythm, almost enjoying the process. Every effortless stride she takes bursts the stereotypes trying to label her. When she finally breaks through, she exclaims with a smile, "Damn good shoes, yaar!" while pointing to her stylish Campus Shoes.

The film closes on a line that captures both the spirit of the campaign and Campus' core philosophy: "They'll always have something to say. You Go, Girl. Move Your Way."

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Probe: 2 of Assamese Singer's Personal Security Officers Sent to 5-Day Police Custody; 7 People Arrested So Far.

Watch the full campaign film featuring Kriti Sanon here: www.youtu.be/1dS11Tf9yUo.

Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO and Whole Time Director, Campus Activewear Ltd., said, "You Go, Girl! celebrates women who move through life on their own terms, unbothered by labels and defined by their choices. That sense of self-belief not only inspired 'You Go, Girl!' but also lies at the heart of Campus. Our brand ideology, 'Move Your Way', reflects the same conviction-- that every move becomes meaningful when it's guided by authenticity and confidence. This campaign builds on that belief, encouraging women to take the most powerful stride, the one that feels like their own. Kriti Sanon embodies this spirit effortlessly; her ambition and authenticity capture the energy of today's woman and the ethos that drives Campus forward."

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Kriti Sanon said, "Every woman has been told who she should be -- how to act, how to look, how far to go. You Go, Girl! resonated with me because it not only reflects my journey of rising above judgments, but also the reality of so many women who do the same every day. It's about owning your choices and moving with confidence, no matter what labels come your way. Campus has stood for individuality and authenticity, and that shared belief makes this partnership so special -- together we're sending out a message that goes beyond fashion: one that celebrates confident self-expression and the courage to Move Your Way."

Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer & Managing Partner, Wondrlab, added, "Labels are meant to define -- until you stop listening to them. We wanted to show that truth in a way that feels light and real. Kriti moves through those stereotypes effortlessly and with self-assurance, proving that confidence isn't about proving anything -- it's about knowing who you are and moving your way, without caring about the labels society gives or the stereotypes it creates. That's the essence of You Go, Girl!"

The campaign will be amplified via 360-degree approach across multiple platforms, including television, print, digital media, news channels, OOH, and all brand touchpoints.

Campus is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand 'Campus' has emerged as one of India's biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 23,000 retail touchpoints, over 294 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes.com), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE on 9th of May 2022.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)