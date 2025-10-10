France have opened their Group D campaign of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with wins in their opening two matches. The Les Bleus will be keen to continue their winning run when they take on Azerbaijan at home this evening. Manager Didier Deschamps would not have been happy with the way his star-studded team had to grind out results against Ukraine and Iceland in September and better controlling the games would be high on priority for him. Opponents Azerbaijan are have a defeat and a draw to show so far and need a positive result here as they are currently rock bottom in the points table. Miguel Angel Russo Dies: Argentine Football Legend and Boca Juniors Head Coach Passes Away at 69 After Long Battle With Cancer.

Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for the game and France will bring in Manu Kone to partner Adrian Rabiot in central midfield. Injuries have forced Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, and Bradley Barcola to miss out. They were doubt on the availability of skipper Kylian Mbappe but he is all set to lead the attack. Kingsley Coman and Hugo Ekitike will be deployed out wide with Michael Olise as the playmaker.

Renat Dadashov and Mahir Emreli will form the strike partnership for Azerbaijan, who are likely to set up in a 5-3-2 formation. Khayal Aliyev, Emin Mahmudov, and Anatoliy Nuriyev in midfield will likely sit back and absorb the pressure which would be relentless from the marauding French attackers. Elvin Badalov, Behlul Mustafazade, and Anton Kryvotsyuk have a tough job on their hands in defence.

When is France vs Azerbaijan, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The France national football team will clash with the Azerbaijan national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, October 11. The France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Egypt Confirm FIFA World Cup 2026 Berth as Mohamed Salah Scores Brace in 3–0 Win Over Djibouti.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of France vs Azerbaijan, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The France vs Azerbaijan live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Network Ten 1 SD/HD channel. For France vs Azerbaijan online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of France vs Azerbaijan, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch France vs Azerbaijan live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. France could score a few goals in this game enroute a routine home victory for the team.

