Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited (NSE - KRN | BSE - 544263), is a prominent company in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC&R) industry. KRN HVAC Products Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited, has received approval and recognition as an Approved Vendor from the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The approval pertains to the capacity cum capability assessment of the company, for the supply of Oil Cooler Radiators for Converter Transformers.

This recognition underscores KRN HVAC's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and efficient cooling solutions for critical applications. By securing this prestigious approval, the company is now positioned to strengthen its presence in the railway sector, supporting the Ministry of Railways' vision for enhanced infrastructure and operational efficiency.

Key Highlights:

* Strategic Expansion: Strengthens KRN HVAC's position as a trusted supplier to the Indian Railways.

* Quality Assurance: Reflects the company's adherence to stringent quality and capability standards set by the Ministry of Railways.

* Growth Opportunity: Opens new avenues for collaboration and further product development in the railway segment.

Comment on Development Santosh Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited said, "Receiving Approved Vendor status from the Ministry of Railways is a significant milestone for KRN HVAC Products. It validates our engineering expertise, manufacturing excellence, and dedication to quality. It opens the door for us to contribute to the modernization of railway infrastructure by supplying advanced cooling solutions. The railway sector plays a crucial role in national connectivity and economic development. Our focus has always been on delivering innovative and reliable solutions, and this recognition further validates our efforts. As we move forward, we will continue to enhance our product offerings, optimize our manufacturing processes, and strengthen our presence in railway applications."

With this latest achievement, KRN HVAC Products Private Limited reaffirms its commitment to innovation, excellence, and expanding its footprint across critical industries, including transportation and infrastructure.

