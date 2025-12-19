VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: At the heart of Krown Biscuits lies a clear and enduring vision--to build a biscuit brand rooted in trust, consistency, and great taste, while growing responsibly with the needs of Indian consumers. The brand's focus has always been on delivering value-for-money products, nurturing long-term relationships, and creating a legacy that future generations can grow up with and rely on.

A Legacy That Began in 1981

This vision took shape in 1981, when Krown Biscuits began its journey in Delhi with a simple yet powerful belief: quality biscuits should be accessible to every Indian household. What started as a humble initiative gradually evolved into a trusted regional FMCG brand, strengthened by decades of consumer loyalty and a deep emotional connect.

Through consistent taste, honest pricing, and a people-first approach, Krown earned its place in homes across India--becoming a familiar name at tea tables, family gatherings, and everyday moments.

From the very first crunch to the last lingering taste, Krown Biscuits has been an integral part of India's snacking story for decades--a name synonymous with nostalgia, trust, and unforgettable flavor. More than four decades later, driven by an unwavering commitment to taste and quality, Krown proudly stands as one of India's most loved and trusted biscuit brands.

At Krown, we don't just bake biscuits -- we craft experiences. Every product we create is a celebration of flavour, tradition, and the joyful moments shared over tea, laughter, family gatherings, school tiffins, long journeys, and simple breaks in everyday life. These moments inspire us and remain at the heart of everything we do.

Crafted with Care, Baked with Responsibility

Quality isn't just a promise -- it's our foundation. Backed by fully automated manufacturing facilities and the latest technology, every batch of Krown biscuits is produced under stringent quality controls to deliver unmatched consistency in taste, texture, and freshness.

We begin with carefully sourced premium ingredients, and every recipe is perfected through rigorous testing and refined by decades of baking expertise. From our classic butter biscuits to our innovative cream varieties, each product reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and consumer delight.

A taste for Every Palate

Our diverse product portfolio spans biscuits, cookies, rusk, cream wafills, and chocolate-coated delights. Among our best-loved offerings are Jackpot Cream Biscuits, Black Magic Biscuits, Twins, Club Snacks, Coconut Cookies, Jeera Biskiss, Digestive, and Miss Marie, Fruit Biskiss, Cashew Biskiss, have earned a special place in homes across Northern India.

As consumer preferences continue to evolve, so does Krown. We consistently introduce new flavours, enhance packaging, and refine our product offerings--while staying true to our core promise of great taste, consistent quality, and true value for money.

Values That Shape Our Journey

Krown's journey is guided by values that are clear, practical, and deeply ingrained in our culture. We believe in continuous improvement and innovation, maintain an uncompromising focus on quality at every level, offer fair pricing with honest value, and build long-term relationships with our consumers, distributors, and partners. These principles form the backbone of our sustainable growth.

Welcome to the Krown Experience. Whether it's a quiet tea break, a cherished family moment, or a refined pause in the day, Krown biscuits are thoughtfully crafted to deliver comfort, trust, and enduring satisfaction.

Krown Biscuits

Taste Ka Hai Jadoo.

We expertise the fine art of baking & believe in Live, Love, bake ...!

