PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 11: Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest technology infrastructure services provider, and Microsoft today announced a joint effort to enable the adoption of enterprise-grade generative AI solutions for businesses on The Microsoft Cloud.

Also Read | Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Enough Evidence To Proceed With Trial Against Former WFI Chief, Delhi Police Tells Court.

Leveraging the partnership’s Joint Innovation Centers, Kyndryl’s growing patent portfolio in data and AI, and its access to Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Fabric, the two companies will rapidly design, develop and drive new generative AI innovations and solutions across their enterprises. To further the advancement of new AI capabilities, Kyndryl is also committing to utilize the Kyndryl University for Microsoft to educate thousands of Kyndryl employees on new Microsoft AI technologies.

Advancing Customer AI-Readiness

Also Read | 12000-Crore BMC Scam: Civic Unions Threaten To Take Streets Over Maharashtra Govt’s SIT Probe.

Central to enabling the expanded collaboration, Kyndryl is launching an AI-readiness program within Kyndryl Consult that is dedicated to responsibly exploring the adoption of generative AI solutions. Highly skilled Kyndryl experts will help new and existing customers build a trusted data foundation and navigate the complexity of using new generative AI technologies.

Leveraging its deep domain and enterprise-grade AI expertise - spanning across industries and solution areas – the Company will help customers evaluate the benefits of generative AI through key service areas, including:

1. Collaborative Innovation: Customers can tap into Kyndryl Vital and the Microsoft and Kyndryl Joint Innovation Centers to explore and co-create custom use cases and identify unique ways to leverage generative AI in their enterprises and unlock business value.2. Enhanced Customer and Employee Experience: Using its expertise in managing complex IT environments, Kyndryl will pilot new technologies and develop industry-specific models, use cases and solutions that further build on its existing capabilities to help customers improve enterprise automation and workplace productivity.

* Of note, Kyndryl has supported several customers, as well as themselves, in leveraging AI and a virtual assistant to automatically summarize problem descriptions and dynamically surface relevant information to improve efficiency and response rates.

3. Build a Strong Data Foundation: Kyndryl will work with customers to provide end-to-end services – from building a trusted data foundation and architecture, to managing customers’ data from the point of creation to the time of consumption, enabling higher quality data and improved reliability

4. Execution & Management: Leveraging its data and AI architectural expertise, Kyndryl will deploy bespoke frameworks for customers to derive value from data and generate AI insights at scale, in a responsible and optimal manner.

“Kyndryl is creating a trusted environment for organizations to explore the benefits and value it can bring to organizations as they look to drive efficiencies, grow and deliver greater business outcomes,” said Stephen Leonard, Global Alliances and Partnerships Leader, Kyndryl. “With over three decades of experience in delivering data services, advanced security capabilities and managing complex IT environments, we are well-positioned to work alongside Microsoft to help organizations confidently apply generative AI at scale and positively impact their businesses while being mindful of known risks.”

“Together with Kyndryl, we have a shared vision to responsibly enable our customers to jointly explore, design and deploy generative AI solutions across their enterprises, and to do it in a way that enables them to realize business value,” said Stephen Boyle, GM Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft. “As a leader in the delivery of generative AI and data platforms, we believe partners such as Kyndryl are critical to the successful use of emerging technologies for business.”

As greater volumes of data and analysis require more computing power, Kyndryl Bridge will enable customers to easily manage their complex technology estates through services such as AIOps and FinOps, and will leverage AI to help customers achieve their business goals in a cost-effective, insightful and security rich manner. Kyndryl also will continue to enrich its advanced delivery capabilities through additional generative AI services.

The strategic partnership with Microsoft was Kyndryl’s upon becoming an independent public company. Together, the companies continue to unlock new areas of innovation that drive better business outcomes for customers, and taps into incremental multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunities in fast-growing areas such as data modernization, governance and AI.

Kyndryl is uniquely qualified to offer customers a first-hand perspective on AI implementations as it continuously tests, innovates, improves, and becomes experts in AI and other technologies before they are integrated into customers’ businesses. For instance, after becoming an independent company, Kyndryl embarked on its own technology transformation journey and has integrated AI across its operations, on Kyndryl Bridge and through its workforce productivity tools. The Company plans to continue to develop new use cases for deploying generative AI internally and for its customers across industries.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)