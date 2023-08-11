Mumbai, August 11: Unions representing employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have issued a warning that they will resort to public demonstrations should the Maharashtra government proceed with its plans to dilute the stringent amendments brought to Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). 12,000-Crore BMC Scam: Shiv Sena UBT To Take Out Protest March to Mumbai Civic Body on July 1 Against ‘Financial Irregularities’.

The Free Press Journal reported the Mumbai Mahanagar Palika Workers’ Sangathan and the Municipal Mazdoor Union additionally appealed to the government to dissolve the Special Investigation Team established to investigate purported financial misconduct within the BMC on Thursday. The alleged irregularities are said to involve a total of Rs 12,000 crore across 76 projects, most of which were initiated during the tenure of the MVA government amid the COVID-19 pandemic. BMC COVID-19 Scam Case: ED Raids 15 Locations in Mumbai in Rs 12,000 Crore Fraud.

The unions issued a caution that in the event the government failed to take their appeals into account, a substantial workforce of 150,000 civic employees, comprising engineers, doctors, nurses, and teachers, would gather at Azad Maidan on August 23. Representatives from the coordinating committee of the Sangathan highlighted that any weakening of the modifications made to Section 353 could result in a surge of violence and instances of coercion directed towards civic employees. The Mazdoor union emphasized that BMC workers had put their lives on the line while serving the city throughout the pandemic.

