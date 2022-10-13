Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/PNN): Hitesh Ghadge from Hadapsar bagged the winner's title at the Nashik Monsoon Scooter Rally, organized by the Nashik Automotive Sports Association (NASA), and conducted by TVS NTorq.

He completed the race in a record time of 14 minutes and 26 seconds, in the class 6-EV category. The track circuit was roughly around 8 km.

His winning electric 2-wheeler model, Magnum Pro, belongs to the Nashik-based EV company, Kyte Energy.

Around 30+ contestants from across the country gathered for the rally. The event saw a new category, the Electronic Vehicle Scooter Class, make its debut.

Ravi Waghchoure and Nilesh Thackeray from NASA were present to grace the occasion.

Hitesh was at a loss for words after defying all odds to claim the pole position. "I would first like to thank the organizers for this event. This victory is a reflection of my belief in conserving the environment and Going Green. "

Yash Arora, the founder of Kyte Energy, heaped words of praise on Hitesh for his astounding efforts, saying, "Hitesh did a fabulous job today of creating history. It feels surreal to have our EV scooter bag the first prize in the rally among 30 competitors. Such competitions are great exposure for the Indian public to understand the strength and power of electric 2-wheelers. A big note of gratitude to NASA and TVS NTorq for setting up this platform. "

Kyte Energy was started in 2017 by a group of three friends Yash Arora, Nikhil Sethi, and Kush Arora. Providing value-engineered services, quality assurance, and a stable supply chain is at the heart of their every micro-operation.

With their astonishing set of features, zero emissions, and desirable qualities, the electric 2-wheelers produced by Kyte Energy will set new benchmarks for performance as well as affordability for the Indian masses.

