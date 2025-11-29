VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29: La Excellence IAS Academy, one of India's most trusted and result-driven training centres for UPSC Civil Services preparation, announced the successful launch of its Inter + IAS, inter with CLAT program and Degree + IAS integrated foundation programs at its newly developed Kompally branch, marking a major step in bringing early-stage civil services preparation to North Hyderabad. The launch event saw the participation of Dr. Rambabu Paladugu (Chairman), C. Srinivasa Reddy (Director), Director C. Ram Mohan Reddy, and Dean Anush Reddy, all of whom reiterated the institution's commitment to shaping disciplined, confident and competitive young aspirants.

Established in 2009, La Excellence has evolved into a national-level brand, consistently producing UPSC rankers and emerging as a preferred choice for aspirants across South India. According to the academy's data, it has mentored thousands of students over the years and produced 78+ rankers, including 12 among the Top 100 ranks in South India, reflecting its strong academic ecosystem and personalised mentorship model.

With branches across Ashok Nagar, Madhapur, Adibatla, Bengaluru, Pune, and now Kompally, the institution continues to expand strategically to meet the growing demand for structured civil services coaching.

The newly launched Inter + IAS (2-year) program and the Degree + IAS (3-year), inter with CLAT program represent a significant expansion of La Excellence's educational vision -- introducing UPSC-specific foundations as early as Grade 11 and undergraduate years. The Inter + IAS program is offered with combinations such as MPC, MEC, CEC, HEC, while the Degree + IAS foundation integrates B.A. degrees (HEP and HPG) with comprehensive UPSC preparation.

These programs aim to equip younger students with conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, communication skills and the discipline necessary to handle the challenging UPSC syllabus in the future.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Chairman of La Excellence IAS Academy, described the initiative as a natural extension of the academy's mission. "La Excellence is not just a coaching centre -- it is a mission to mentor aspirants into disciplined, dedicated, and compassionate civil servants. With these programs at Kompally, we are taking that mission to younger students who can now build a strong foundation for IAS at an early age," he said. Director Chintam Srinivasa Reddy, with over three decades of experience in education, added that La Excellence's approach goes beyond academics. "Our focus is to build purpose-driven young minds who learn with clarity and confidence. This integrated model empowers students to grow with the exam instead of rushing preparation later," he noted.

Dean Anush Reddy said, "Today's aspirants need more than academic support -- they need direction, discipline, and a nurturing environment. With the Inter + IAS and Degree + IAS, inter with CLAT programs at Kompally, we aim to guide students from a young age, helping them grow not only as learners but as future civil servants with clarity, confidence, and character."

The Kompally campus has been developed as a complete residential and academic ecosystem with separate hostels for boys and girls, ensuring a safe and secure environment -- a key highlight for many parents. The campus features smart classrooms, an AI Lab & comprehensive library, A.C. facilities, medical support, sports & cultural programmes, a fully equipped gym, personality development sessions, nutritious dining, and 24/7 CCTV surveillance, all designed to support academic rigour with overall personality development

The institution's leadership emphasised that the goal is not merely to train students academically, but to nurture confident and emotionally grounded individuals who can perform under competitive stress.

La Excellence's academic structure is deeply rooted in its educational philosophy built on four pillars -- Guru, Gurukulam, Sadhana, and Sampurnatha. While 'Guru' represents dedicated mentors and experienced faculty guiding students with expertise and empathy, 'Gurukulam' reflects the well-designed learning environment that builds discipline and clarity. 'Sadhana' embodies the disciplined practice required for mastery, and 'Sampurnatha' reflects the holistic nature of La Excellence's programs -- from foundational teaching and digital learning modules to personality development and optional subject training.

The academy's leadership team -- Dr. Rambabu, Ch. Srinivasa Reddy, Dean Ram Mohan Reddy and Dean Anush Reddy -- collectively addressed students and parents at the launch, outlining how the integrated courses aim to prepare aspirants across academic, psychological and behavioural dimensions. A decade of mentoring experience and real-time UPSC exposure enables the team to structure programs that mirror the evolving demands of India's top competitive examination.

The launch was also attended by parents and students from North Hyderabad, who welcomed the academy's expansion into Kompally -- an area rapidly developing as an educational hub. With the opening of this branch, students from Kompally, Bowenpally, Medchal, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet, Shamirpet and surrounding regions now have access to one of India's leading IAS training ecosystems without the need to travel to the city centre.

La Excellence's proven legacy is further strengthened by testimonials from its rankers. Aspirants such as Sravan Kumar Reddy (IAS, AIR 62), Merugu Kaushik (IPS, Rank 82), Nagendra Kumar (IAS, Rank 160) and others have credited the academy's residential program, consistent mentorship, and rigorous test-based learning for their success -- a testament to the institution's structured approach and academic discipline

With this new launch, La Excellence IAS Academy continues to redefine UPSC preparation by bringing structured mentoring, personality development and leadership training to students at an age where habits, discipline and foundational knowledge can be shaped most effectively. The Inter + IAS, Inter with CLAT and Degree + IAS , LEAP - La Excellence Aptitude Program programs at Kompally are expected to set new benchmarks in early civil services grooming, providing students with the guidance, environment, and educational philosophy required to pursue India's most prestigious career path.

For admissions and inquiries, students can reach the Kompally branch at 9052402929 or visit www.Laexias.com

