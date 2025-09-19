PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: The House of Lakme, India's first and largest makeup brand, announces the launch of its newest campaign for the Lakme Be-Jewel collection, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aneet Padda. From Kareena's timeless glamour to Aneet's playful spirit, Lakme Be-Jewel redefines maximalism as soft glam, with diffused shimmers in jewel inspired tones.

With Be-Jewel, Lakme redefines maximalism for the modern Indian woman, drawing inspiration from the radiance of jewels, from pearl-like luminosity to ruby-sheen eyes and diamond-shimmer lips. This new code of maximalism celebrates soft glam, diffused shimmers, color, and drama while keeping it effortless, wearable, and skin friendly. Whether it's Be-Jewel by day or Be-Jewel by night, the campaign reflects Lakme's belief that makeup shouldn't need artistry to feel iconic; it should be intuitive, light, and transformative in a single swipe.

Kareena's enduring presence at the top of her game for over two decades is a testament to her timeless relevance and cultural impact. By continuing her long-standing relationship with Lakme, she redefines what it means to be the face of beauty showing that personality, presence, and style are what truly set icons apart. For Lakme, her role in Be-Jewel is not just about fronting another campaign but about embodying a cultural shift: from Poo in the 2000s to an unapologetic working mother in the 2010s, and now as the OG who proves that icons don't fade, they evolve. She isn't chasing trends; she's setting the terms of what relevance looks like in Indian beauty today.

For Lakme, the campaign also signals a powerful dual strategy. Kareena Kapoor Khan, long celebrated as the face of Indian glamour, represents the brand's enduring connection to fashion and iconic beauty moments. Reflecting on her association, she said: "Lakme has been a constant in my journey -- timeless, yet always ahead of the curve. What I admire about Lakme Be-Jewel is how it brings a modern edge to glamour, making it feel effortless and everyday. That hint of shimmer has a way of lifting you instantly -- whether you're on the red carpet or in the middle of a busy day. To me, true style isn't defined by age; it's about confidence, presence, and the way you choose to own every moment."

Joining her in the campaign is Aneet Padda, who brings the voice of Gen Z into Lakme's beauty conversation. Speaking about what Lakme Be-Jewel means to her, she noted: "For me, beauty isn't in perfection, it's in the play. Be-Jewel lets me try, mix, and layer till it feels like my story, not anyone else's."

Highlighting how Lakme is rewriting the old codes of maximalism, Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President - Lakme, noted: "Around the world, we're seeing maximalism return in fashion and beauty but in India, women want it with a twist: glamorous yet effortless, luxe yet wearable. Being India's largest and most iconic beauty brand, Lakme Be-Jewel is our response to this trend; jewel-like radiance in a collection which is easy to use, every single day."

She further adds: "For Lakme, inclusivity has never been just about skin tones, it's also about celebrating diverse journeys. Kareena brings with her the confidence and presence that show beauty isn't defined by a moment in time - it evolves, sharpens, and continues to inspire. Alongside Aneet's fresh Gen Z energy, this campaign captures the full spectrum of what beauty means in India today: iconic, expressive, and unapologetically individual."

With this campaign, Lakme reinforces its position as the country's leading beauty x fashion brand bridging heritage and innovation, icons and new voices, and proving once again that beauty in India is best defined in the Lakme way.

About House of Lakme

Lakme, India's leading beauty expert, continuously innovates to offer a range of high-performance, cruelty-free skincare and cosmetics. Combining international technology with deep Indian beauty expertise, Lakme has been a trailblazer for over 50 years. The brand's commitment to beauty extends beyond skincare and makeup through its association with Lakme Fashion Week, the country's largest fashion event celebrating the intersection of beauty, style, and innovation.

To explore Lakme's latest innovations, visit https://www.lakmeindia.com or follow @LakmeIndia.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777130/KKK_House_of_Lakme.jpg

