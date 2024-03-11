New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): A special Court has sent Subhash Yadav, an alleged close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, to judicial custody till March 22, 2024, after he was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the alleged illegal sand mining case.

Subhas Yadav was arrested on Saturday and produced before the Special PMLA Court, Patna on Sunday, when he was sent to judicial custody, the ED said in a X post on Monday.

Subhash Yadav was arrested late Saturday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following raids carried out by the agency sleuths at several locations in Bihar's Patna. Subhash was arrested following questioning by ED officials who conducted raids at his residence in Patna's Danapur locality on Saturday morning. The agency also carried out simultaneous raids at his other residential locations in Patna.

Sources said that the ED officials scanned documents related to sand mining and other financial transactions of Subhash before taking him into custody.

"During the search operation unexplained cash of Rs. 2.37 Crore approx. and digital devices have been found and seized from the premises of an employee and close associates of Subhas Yadav," ED said today.

Subhash allegedly runs the business of illegal sand mining in Bihar. He is a prominent sand trader in the Patna region. He is also the Director of Broadson Construction Pvt Ltd.

The money laundering case stems from some First Information Reports filed by the Bihar Police earlier.

Subhash Yadav had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chatra in Jharkhand. Two years ago, the ED had also raided his premises. Earlier, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at Subhash's premises in connection with a tax evasion case in 2018.

Earlier in this case, alleged syndicate member Radha Charan Sah, his son and the directors of BSPL were arrested by ED under PMLA.

In February Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had provisionally attached two immovable properties to the extent of Rs. 26.19 Crore acquired by Radha Charan Sah, MLC, Bihar Legislative Council under the PMLA, 2002, in connection with a money laundering case against Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of 19 FIRs registered by Bihar police under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Bihar Mineral (Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rule, 2019 against Broadson Commodities Private Limited and others.

The agency has claimed that the illegal sale of sand is controlled by a syndicate, who, invest funds in the company and earn profit by way of illegal sale of sand which is nothing but POC.

An investigation under PMLA has allegedly revealed that proceeds of crime of Rs 161 Crore has been generated by the illegal sale of sand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)