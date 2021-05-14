New Delhi [India], May 14 (NewsVoir): LawSikho, a leading online law education company, has announced the launch of a certificate course in US Intellectual Property Law and Paralegal Studies to assist lawyers from developing countries to get remote international work in the area of IP.

The classes will be available online. There will also be live online classes along with live doubt clearing sessions to train and assist the learners. Already lawyers from several Asian and African countries have enrolled in the course.

The Certificate Course is designed to meet the rising demand for remote working amidst the pandemic. The remote working model has further created opportunities to work closely with international clients/ organizations in advanced economies for talent from developing countries without having to leave their home country, while this gives international law firms, fast-growing startups and large corporations access to a deeper, larger and more global talent pool.

LawSikho introduced the US Intellectual Property Law and Paralegal Studies course to help lawyers gain substantial international exposure in intellectual property related legal work. As remote working is opening new opportunities for Indian professionals to do remote work for law firms, startups and businesses in the US from India, this course will increase the chances of professionals as well as students to get international remote jobs or internships as they will be trained in US IP law and various procedures followed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

On the occasion, Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO at LawSikho said, "We will focus on legal skills that would open doors for a career in the USA. This is a very exciting area of work right now. We are seeing tremendous interest from lawyers across several countries."

One can get enrolled in the course till 24th May 2021 at lawsikho.com. The course is available at INR 50,000 for a duration of 6 months.

