Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading fashion brand - W, launched its latest Move360 collection today at its largest experiential store in Mumbai. Celebrity influencer, Mira Rajput Kapoor was seen at the high-profile event wearing the Lilac Move360 Co-ord set from the latest collection. Designed for the modern Indian woman, the Move360 Collection is perfect for a variety of settings, be it work, travel, casual or formal get-togethers. With its lightweight and breathable fabrics, the W Move360 collection is an ideal choice for summers when there is a need for comfortable, flowy, and breathable clothes that make you look stylish.

The launch event was graced by a bevy of fashion influencers and leading Bollywood stylists who were seen trying on different looks from the latest collection. The collection has a wide range of styles including Wrap dresses, Jumpsuits, Co-ord sets, Summer-tops, and skirts. The entire collection is modern, comfortable and chic, and is intended for women who are willing to explore new styles and push the boundaries of traditional silhouettes, thereby challenging the norms of conventional fashion. The collection features breathable fabrics, metallic accents, thread embroidery, and a blend of silhouettes. The colour scheme is very sophisticated, energetic, vibrant, and floral, inspired by warm tones of the season with hues ranging from bubble-gum pinks to celery green and olive to lime yellows and light lavender.

Speaking about the collection, Mira Kapoor said, "I'm thrilled to be present at the Move360 collection launch by W. Move360 means wearing something that makes you look stylish and comfortable in every setting, whether you're at work, traveling, or just casually hanging out with friends. The collection looks very fresh and very modern compared to whatever I've seen in the past. I loved the fusion wear jumpsuits, wrap dresses and co-ord sets that are easy, breezy and perfect for this season."

Talking about the launch, Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. said, "At W, we've always believed in keeping the consumers need at the core of whatever we do. Our latest collection - Move360, is another step in that direction. During summers, our consumers want to wear something that's light, airy, and comfortable. They want something that allows them to move freely throughout the day at work, home or in whichever setting they are, and our new collection does exactly that. With breathable fabrics like cotton for utmost comfort, this collection is designed for women who want to look stylish while on the move."

A younger fashion-first audience looking for style, design, and comfort will find the new collection to be fashionable and trendy. In addition to the Move360 collection, women visiting the W store will get a complete shopping experience with carefully picked assortment across different categories. With a new range of W footwear, cosmetics, and jewellery this season, consumers can now create a complete head-to-toe look under one roof.

AvailabilityThe complete collection is available at exclusive W outlets and www.wforwoman.com, in addition to large format stores, multi-brand outlets and online retailers.

W by TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is a mirror for the new-age Indian women who are rooted at home and taking on the world with panache, playing myriad of roles with elan and taking on the challenges in her stride. With a unique design sensibility, the Indian Salwar - Kameez was transformed into its chic & urban yet comfortable form. It is a brand that provides contemporary Indian wear for working women and home makers and believes in delivering design functionality with mix n match combinations.

TCNS is India's leading women's branded Apparel Company. The company designs, manufactures, markets and retails a wide portfolio of women's branded apparel across multiple brands. Its product portfolio includes top-wear, bottom-wear, drapes, combination sets and accessories that cater to a wide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including everyday wear, casual wear, work wear and occasion wear. It sells its products across India and through multiple distribution channels. As of feb 28th, 2023, it sold its products through 616 exclusive brand outlets, 2300+ large format store outlets and 1098 multi-brand outlets, located in 29 states and two union territories in India. It also sells its products through exclusive brand outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka and products are available in select countries through the brand website www.wforwoman.com and online retailers.

