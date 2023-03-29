Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), the strategic investment arm of German conglomerate Bertelsmann, successfully concluded its Badminton Championship 2023 today. The highly anticipated event in the Indian venture capital (VC) community, was held at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bangalore and was attended by prominent VC firms like Sequoia, Lightspeed, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and more, with each team vying for the championship title.

The 2023 Bertelsmann Badminton Championship celebrated the unwavering support of investors in India's startup ecosystem. With the startup ecosystem in India expanding and transforming, it is vital to establish networking events that promote a sense of community and cultivate enduring partnerships, as partnerships are the key to success in today's fast-paced business environment.

"At Bertelsmann India, we have always been committed to fostering a forward-looking and collaborative approach in everything we do, be it hosting a badminton championship or driving deal-making. The badminton championship has brought together top VCs in a spirit of friendly competition, and truly believe that collaborative deal-making can unlock tremendous value for all stakeholders. We remain committed to this ethos and look forward to continuing to drive positive change in the Indian business landscape." said Pankaj Makkar, MD, Bertelsmann India Investments.

Rohit Sood, Partner at Bertelsmann India Investments, added, "We are pleased to see the growth of the tournament over the years. It is a testament to our commitment to promote a supportive ecosystem for startups in India. We believe that physical fitness and a healthy work-life balance are essential for the success of any organization, therefore we at Bertelsmann India Investments are aligned with these values."

With over 40 teams participating, the Badminton Championship was not just a competition, but a celebration of sportsmanship, and teamwork. Bertelsmann India Investments looks forward to continuing the tradition of their annual Championship and supporting India's thriving startup ecosystem.

