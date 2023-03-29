Mumbai, March 29: The holy month of Ramzan has entered into its first week this year, with Muslims celebrating the festival with much cheers all across the globe. Muslims in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, and other parts of the country will observe the 7th Roza of Ramadan on March 30.

During Ramzan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk. They abstain from eating or drinking water. Muslims begin their fast with Sehri early in the morning and break their fast at Iftar in the evening. It is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast during Ramzan. Traditionally, Muslims break their fast at Iftar by eating dates and drinking water which is then followed by light and nutritious meals. Ramadan 2023: Five Food Items Must At Iftar Table.

While Sehri is observed in the morning before sunrise, Iftar is observed two minutes after sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi for the 7th Roza of Ramzan on March 30. Ramadan 2023 Dos and Don'ts: Know What Is Allowed and Not Allowed During Fasting in the Holy Month of Ramzan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 30:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 7 05:21 AM 6:53 PM 30 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 30:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 7 04:54 AM 6:39 PM 30 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 30:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 7 04:41 AM 6:23 PM 30 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 30:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 7 04:55 AM 6:21 PM 30 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 30:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 7 04:59 AM 6:30 PM 30 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 30:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 7 04:16 AM 5:52 PM 30 Mar 2023

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

