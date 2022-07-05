Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pune's favourite premium shopping, entertainment, and leisure destination Phoenix Marketcity has rolled out this season's grand shopping celebration starting from June 29th to 15th July.

At Phoenix Marketcity, Pune you will always have something new and exciting up your alley, and this time to unite all the shopaholics, the mall is hosting the biggest End of Season Sale ever! The season of retail bonanza has begun and for all the fashionistas in the town, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up for the rest of the year.

Also Read | India vs England 5th Test 2022 Live Streaming Online, Day 5: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Revamp your wardrobes with stunning outfits from some of the best-known brands like H&M, Guess, Lifestyle, M&S, Only, Vero Moda, Mango, Pantaloons, Reliance Trends, and Fab India. Throw in some chic footwear from Aldo, Dune London, and Steve Madden. 300+ brands to go on flat 50% off on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of July, so grab the opportunity as there is something for everyone here at an unimaginable price.

Phoenix Marketcity, Pune is the leading destination for shopping, dining, and amusement. It guarantees to offer the best premium experience to all its patrons with the exclusive mix of fine culinary, and entertainment services - gaming & cinema.

Also Read | Chinese Property Developers Accept Peaches, Watermelons, Garlic As Down Payment for Homes Amid Recession: Report.

With more than 300+ National and International Brands, shopping never goes out of fashion, as it is a shopping, entertainment, and leisure extravaganza 365 days a year.

For further details please do visit www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)