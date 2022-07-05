History could be made if England chase down 378 against India in the final innings of the 5th rescheduled Test at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. England ended day four 259/3 with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow batting unbeaten on 76 and 72 respectively. On day five, England will be looking to score 119 more runs to win, which will be their highest successful chase in the Test history. England's previous best is 362 against Australia in 2019 at Leeds. Both the teams will have an eye on Birmingham weather forecast. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 5 live streaming details can scroll down below. Birmingham Weather Forecast for July 5: India vs England 5th Test Day 5 at Edgbaston Faces Rain Threat?

Indian bowlers will have to be at their best to turn the things in their favour. After England openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees added 107 runs for the first wicket, the visitors picked three wickets in quick succession. Root and Bairstow then joined hands and added unbeaten runs for the fourth wicket at stumps. What is BazBall? Know All About England’s New Approach to Test Cricket Under Coach Brendon McCullum.

England vs India, 5th Test 2022, Day 5 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England vs India, 5th Test 2022 Day 5 will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 05, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs England Free Live Streaming of Test Match: Watch IND vs ENG 2022 Online on JioTV.

England vs India, 5th Test 2022, Day 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of England vs India, 5th Test 2022, Day 5 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the ENG vs IND match live on Sony SIX SD/HD in English commentary, Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary and Sony TEN 4 in Tamil and Telugu commentary.

England vs India, 5th Test 2022, Day 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, England vs India, 5th Test 2022, Day 5 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

