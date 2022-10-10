New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI/ATK): The bear market is a good season to lean back and gain fresh strategies for investing in tokens in preparation for the next bull run. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new crypto token that has been making rounds as the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022.

Read on to get familiar with this new token and other coins pegged to outperform their rivals as we barrel through the recent crypto crash.

Saving the Oceans with Big Eyes CoinBig Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat-themed meme coin geared toward creating a tight-knit, environmentally aware community of investors. It is pushing the bounds of the utility of meme coins by allocating 5 per cent of its total supply to a charity wallet.

The allocated tokens will be gradually distributed to ocean sanctuaries throughout the roadmap. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community will vote on the sanctuaries to receive donations.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) roadmap includes other goals, such as media and marketing rallies to raise the project's profile and attract investors, listing BIG on various trading platforms, and producing BIG-themed merchandise accessible to only token holders.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project will also release high-quality NFTs that will invite investors from the NFT space into the coin market. These NFTs will give holders access to private events and other exclusive products.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token is gaining popularity across the crypto space as the marketing strategies are laid in place. The pre-sale is ongoing, and tokens are on sale at an extremely cheap price--an offering sure to attract more people who may have been hit hard by the recent crypto collapse.

Avalanche: The Fastest Blockchain NetworkThe Avalanche (AVAX) network is one of the fastest, most secure blockchains. It is commonly used as an alternative to the Ethereum blockchain, processing about 4,500 transactions per second, compared to 15 for Ethereum (ETH).

This scalable blockchain uses smart contracts to power decentralized applications (dApps) built on its network. It uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to validate transactions, an eco-conscious improvement from the Proof-of-Work (PoW) protocol of Bitcoin (BTC).

Avalanche (AVAX) holders agree not to trade or sell a certain amount of AVAX in exchange for the right to run validator nodes. Holders are also granted voting power on governance proposals involving the rate of coin creation, transaction fee structure, and participation incentives.

The Avalanche (AVAX) network has a market capitalization of $5B at the time of writing. It ranks among the twenty most valuable tokens on CoinMarketCap. Furthermore, its token price is projected to increase as more holders stake Avalanche (AVAX) to earn rewards and secure the network.

Stellar: The Best Platform for International Fiat PaymentsStellar (XLM) is a cryptocurrency that facilitates cheap transactions. Stellar (XLM), called Lumen, is used by crypto traders on the network to connect banks and payment gateways to end users for easy cross-asset transfers of value.

The Stellar (XLM) blockchain runs an open-source code on a decentralized consensus protocol to decrease transaction costs and eliminate latency. A select set of trusted nodes validates transactions instead of the entire network.

The platform empowers users to pay for goods and services in specific currencies, although they may have a balance in another currency. The network performs the underlying forex conversion without the user worrying about its implementation.

Since its inception, the Stellar (XLM) blockchain has partnered with several notable corporations, such as Stripe and IBM. The token price has seen a progressive increase over time and is expected to keep up with that upward trend, as the network eases the process of international payments.

The three tokens discussed in this article have been considered the best long-term cryptocurrency investments during the current bear market. Each project strives to reduce harm to the climate by reducing its carbon footprint, using consensus protocols that save energy, and donating to great environmental causes.

However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still in the pre-sale phase and has a higher chance of giving a bigger investment return due to its cheap price. So, why not join the millions of people aping into the presale and buy this hot new cryptocurrency?

