India takes on Thailand in the Asia Cup with an aim to win their fifth game of the competition. The side suffered a shock loss against Pakistan but otherwise has had a largely untroubled tournament so far. Their dominance can be seen from the fact that in the majority of these matches, the team has steamrolled the opposition. India beat Bangladesh in the previous game by 59 runs and the team management would have been happy with the all-around showing. Opponents Thailand did not have the best of starts to the Asia Cup as they lost their first two matches but they bounced back in style, winning the next three. They have momentum with them and will be confident of taking on the Indians. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Sri Lanka Move to Third With Win Over Malaysia, India Remain on Top.

Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a brilliant platform against Bangladesh but their middle order did not quite make good use of the brilliant start. The duo will once again be the key with Thailand comprising of good bowlers. Harmanpreet Kaur is set to return to the playing eleven after being rested in the last match. Deepti Sharma is the pick of the bowlers for India due to her ability to pick key wickets.

Chanida Sutthiruang and Nattaya Boochatham can put early pressure on India if they can make some dent in the Indian top order. They have not got the big scores in the campaign so far but do enough to claim victories. They are a side not based on individuals but on the collective effort of the playing eleven. If they can bat first and get a decent total on the board, we might have a good game on our hands.

When is India W vs Thailand W, Women's Asia Cup 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Thailand Women in Women's Asia Cup 2022 will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, in Sylhet on October 10, 2022 (Monday). The IND-W vs THAI-W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India W vs Thailand W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Star Sports channels to catch the India Women vs Thailand Women live action on TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India W vs Thailand W, Women's Asia Cup 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch IND-W vs THAI-W match live streaming online. India will be thoroughly tested against Thailand but in the end, they should be able to win the contest.

