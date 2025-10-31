VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: Liebherr Appliances, the global leader in premium home refrigeration and part of the EUR14.6 billion Liebherr Group with more than 50,000 employees globally, made a distinguished presence at IFA 2025, the world's leading trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances held in Berlin, Germany. This prestigious platform reaffirmed Liebherr's legacy of German engineering, a global pioneer committed to cutting-edge technology, exceptional quality, sustainable design, and innovation excellence.

Held from September 5 to 9, 2025, IFA 2025 brought together the most influential brands and industry innovators to showcase the future of home appliances. Liebherr's exhibition, themed "Moments to savour," celebrated the brand's latest innovations alongside its trusted product highlights, offering visitors an immersive experience that engaged all senses.

Liebherr showcased a comprehensive range of energy-efficient fridge-freezers thoughtfully designed under-counter models, and stylish new designs. The brand's presence at IFA, celebrated through awards and recognition such as the Red Dot Design Award 2025 for its side-by-side combination and French Door appliances, underscores its reputation as a global leader in premium home appliances. As part of its global commitment to excellence, Liebherr demonstrated that technology and design transcend borders -- a principle now brought to Indian consumers with the launch of its fully integrated appliance series in June 2025.

Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales, Liebherr Appliances India, said, "Our participation at IFA 2025 reinforces Liebherr's position as a global benchmark in home appliance innovation. The launch of our fully integrated appliances in India marks an important milestone in bringing German engineering and design excellence closer to Indian consumers. This locally produced, fully integrated series is tailored specifically for Indian homes--combining international expertise with local insights. As pioneers in this emerging segment, we remain focused on delivering long-term value through products that reflect our commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, even in a dynamic market environment. As the first manufacturer to introduce fully integrated refrigeration and freezing appliances to India's evolving home appliance market, we aim to redefine premium living experiences for Indian consumers."

Liebherr's presence at IFA 2025 and its expanding footprint in India highlight its "Global Expertise, Local Relevance" philosophy--translating decades of international innovation into solutions that meet regional needs. Demonstrating its deep commitment to the Indian market, Liebherr also manufactures appliances locally, ensuring products are tailored for regional preferences and standards. The Indian launch of the fully integrated series is a natural extension of this global innovation story, aimed at elevating the standards of refrigeration in India. With its focus on sustainability, quality, and design precision, Liebherr continues to set new benchmarks in premium refrigeration and freezing, reaffirming its position as a symbol of trust and innovation in the global home appliance industry.

About Liebherr Appliances - Liebherr Appliances - Innovative Refrigeration, Everywhere.

Liebherr Appliances is a globally renowned premium home appliance brand, celebrated for its German engineering, innovative design, and commitment to sustainability. With a comprehensive product portfolio, a presence across the world and a dedicated approach to elevating standards, Liebherr continues to shape the future of home refrigeration and beyond.

Liebherr Appliances India is part of the global Liebherr Group -- a diversified industrial conglomerate with a multi-billion-dollar valuation and operations across 13 product segments in over 100 countries. As a global leader in refrigeration and engineering excellence, Liebherr operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities worldwide, including its dedicated Indian plant in Sambhaji Nagar.

In India, Liebherr Appliances has steadily built a strong position in the premium refrigeration category, particularly in the Direct Cool (DC) and Top Mount (TM) segments. With an expanding portfolio, Liebherr has aligned its offerings with the evolving needs of Indian households, combining European precision with features specifically designed for Indian usage patterns.

Building on this momentum, Liebherr Appliances India has significantly expanded its product range. The Top Mount portfolio has grown to 32 SKUs with 10 finishes, introducing innovations like lever-handle effortless door opening and Hot to Cool technology that allows safe storage of freshly cooked food. In the Direct Cool segment, Liebherr has expanded to 69 SKUs across multiple capacities, featuring hands-free opening that enhances multitasking convenience.

The launch of its fully integrated European range marks a key milestone in bringing Liebherr's global design and technology leadership to India. Focused on discerning consumers who seek aesthetic refinement, intelligent functionality, and sustainable performance, Liebherr Appliances India continues to elevate everyday living with its premium, engineering-led refrigeration solutions.

