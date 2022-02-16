Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Life Insurance Council, India's leading advocacy body for life insurance, has relaunched its highly relevant Sabse Pehle Life Insurance campaign in February 2022.

The campaign represents the joint efforts of 24 Indian life insurance companies who are working towards creating a common narrative aimed at increasing life insurance awareness in the country. The joint mass media campaign, aimed at increasing life insurance awareness is live once again, post the introductory campaign in 2019-20.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

Conceptualized by the DDB Mudra Group, the campaign will continue to spread awareness on the importance of life insurance and address the current misconceptions about the product. While awareness on life insurance is high in India, specific reasons behind why one should buy it is missing and the various segments available to consumers pertaining to protection, savings, retirement focused solutions are the focus of the second leg of the initiative.

For instance, not many consumers are aware of the benefits that life insurance offers as an investment opportunity from a guaranteed income or retirement benefits. This investment aspect of life insurance has been a miss due to the perceived longevity of returns but breaking that barrier is important for people to speak freely about investments. This will enable more and more consumers to get convinced about the versatile benefits that the category has to offer and its relevance to their diverse protection and savings related needs.

Also Read | Elon Musk Donated $5 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares to Unnamed Charity in November 2021: Report.

The campaign will look to educate consumers through a 360-degree approach with the objective to increase conversations about life insurance in day-to-day life.

"Our primary objective is to understand the perception that people have for life insurance and try to keep the conversations positive and clear. Even though insurance is widely recognized in the country, we seek to create a more approachable outcome where consumers of all ages are not only buying life insurance for a secured future but also perceiving it as financial protection for their future," said SN Bhattacharya, Secretary General, Life Insurance Council.

Speaking on the campaign, Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head & Managing Partner, Integrated Media DDB Mudra Group said, "In a market full of investment opportunities with the growing young population of India who have enough disposable income, this campaign intends to not just validate the thought process of the youth but also reinforce the same through multiple media innovations. In this quarter the council might land up being the number one advertiser on reach and frequency keeping in mind the media mix at play. We are very excited to partner with the council as the agency on record in a multi-pitch win."

To create a strong resonance across the country, the campaign will be rolled out in 40 cities across the country with a focus on the target audience from ages 25-55 years. It will be visible on multiple media including Tv, digital, print, outdoor as well as some innovative platforms.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)