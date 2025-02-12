VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12: Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, successfully treated 54-year-old woman who was admitted with a life-threatening bleed in the brain after suffering from a ruptured brain aneurysm. The patient, who had no previous health issues, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness at home. She was rushed to Kauvery Hospital's emergency department, where she was evaluated immediately.

Upon arrival, she showed signs of severe brain dysfunction, with a low Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 6 out of 15, indicating significant neurological impairment. The GCS is a scale used to assess the level of consciousness in a person following a head injury, and a score of 6 suggests that the patient was in a very serious condition. A CT scan was done, revealing that the woman was suffering from a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which is a type of bleeding in the brain. Further scans revealed that the source of the bleeding was a ruptured intracranial aneurysm, a weakened area in a blood vessel that had burst, causing bleeding within the brain. This condition is highly dangerous and can be fatal if not treated swiftly.

The aneurysm was located in a major blood vessel at the base of the brain, known as the internal carotid artery (ICA), which supplies blood to important parts of the brain. The patient's condition was so critical that she required urgent action to stop the bleeding and prevent further damage. A multidisciplinary team of doctors--including neurologists, interventional radiologists, and neurosurgeons decided to proceed with an advanced, less invasive approach called endovascular intervention. This method involves placing a specialized device inside the blood vessels to treat the aneurysm without the need for open surgery.

Dr. Sathya Narayanan R, Senior consultant Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at Kauvery Hospital, led the team in performing this delicate procedure. Despite the aneurysm's large size and difficult position, the team successfully inserted a flow diverter device, a type of stent, inside the blood vessel. This device helps divert blood flow away from the aneurysm, preventing further rupture and bleeding. While the procedure was done successfully the critical aspect of the treatment was preventing damage to the brain from the already leaked blood.

Following the intervention, the patient was transferred to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was monitored closely. Fortunately, there were no additional complications, and the patient gradually regained consciousness. After several days of intensive care, the patient was weaned off the ventilator and breathing on her own. This marked a significant milestone in her recovery, as it indicated that her body was beginning to heal and stabilize. Within two weeks of the procedure, the patient was fully awake and alert, with a GCS of 15/15, indicating that her brain function had returned to normal levels. She was moved to the ward for further recovery and she was discharged after three weeks of hospitalization.

Dr. Sathya Narayanan R, who led the intervention, said, "This case was particularly challenging due to the size and location of the aneurysm. However, with the support of our experienced multidisciplinary team, we were able to perform the procedure successfully and prevent further complications. The patient's family was fully involved in the decision-making process, and they were incredibly supportive. It's rewarding to see her recovering so well after such a critical event."

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals, added, "This successful outcome highlights the importance of quick action, advanced technology, and collaboration among various medical specialties. The teamwork shown in this case is a prime example of how we provide the best care for our patients in life-threatening situations."

