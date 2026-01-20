VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: Lifelong, one of India's leading consumer lifestyle and fitness brands, has partnered with FindYourFit to bring back the seventh edition of The Wellness Carnival, a one-day celebration of holistic health and well-being, scheduled for January 31, 2026, at Sunder Nursery, Delhi, headlined by fitness icon Milind Soman. The collaboration reflects Lifelong's continued focus on promoting active, balanced and wellness-led lifestyles across India.

Curated as an immersive wellness experience, The Wellness Carnival will bring together fitness, mental well-being and community engagement through a diverse lineup of activities. As part of the Carnival, Milind Soman will lead a 5 km community run, followed by an interactive session on how running and movement can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life, reinforcing the belief that fitness should be accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The event is expected to witness participation from over 2000 wellness enthusiasts, fitness professionals and families from across the city.

Himanshu Mehta, Head of D2C Marketing, Lifelong Online, said, "The Wellness Carnival reflects what Lifelong stands for, making fitness and well-being simple, inclusive and sustainable. We're proud to support a platform that inspires healthier choices through movement, mindfulness and community."

Shivalika Bhasin, Brand Partnerships Manager at Lifelong Online and spokesperson for FindYourFit, said, "At Lifelong, we've always believed that wellness is not a destination, it's a way of life shaped by everyday choices. The Lifelong Wellness Carnival beautifully brings together movement, mindfulness and community in a format that feels inclusive and accessible and easy for everyone. Through our association, we want to support people and initiatives that inspire healthier choices, mindful living and make well-being a shared, joyful experience."

Arushi Lohani, Co- Founder at FindYourFit added, "With each edition, The Wellness Carnival continues to evolve as a space where people can explore wellness beyond workouts. Our collaboration with Lifelong and the presence of voices like Milind Soman help us make holistic well-being more approachable and relevant for today's urban communities."

Milind Soman added, "Fitness doesn't need to be complicated or extreme. It's about consistency, enjoying movement and finding what works for you. Platforms like The Wellness Carnival, supported by Lifelong, help make wellness more approachable and inclusive for everyone."

The Wellness Carnival will feature a wide range of experiences including yoga, Pilates, box flow, strength training workshops, animal flow, breathwork and journaling sessions, alongside wellness workshops, fireside chats and a curated Wellness Bazaar. Designed for participants across age groups and fitness levels, the Carnival aims to redefine how wellness is experienced in a social and engaging setting.

Through this association, Lifelong continues to extend its commitment beyond products by supporting platforms that inspire healthier choices, mindful living and community-led wellness experiences.

