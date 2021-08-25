New Delhi[India], August 25(ANI/SRV Media): Lifeserve Med and Care Private Limited, an ISO 9001:2015 company, situated in West Bengal, came up with solutions for fatal medical conditions. The company has launched wide range of antipsychotic, anxiolytic, anti-depressant, anti-hypertensive, anti-diabetic, lipid-lowering and antiplatelet medicines in the Indian pharmaceutical market. These medicines prevent heart attack, strokes, mental illnesses and kidney problems as well.

Lifeserve offers best quality products, made by using the best active ingredients from USFDA certified plants at an affordable price. Their products have been competing against bigger names in the market such as Sun Pharma, USV, Torrent, Pfizer, etc.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teen Puts Gun on Principal’s Head in Bhaguwala Village, Probe Ordered.

Indians are among those who are at the highest risk of dying from heart ailments and mental disorders. The number of death due to heart attacks has been increasing since 2014, almost 53% in 5 years as per NCRB. As per WHO, 7.5% of Indians suffer from major and minor mental disorders, including stress, anxiety, depression, loss of interest, and low self-esteem.

As per NCBI report, the annual number of deaths from Cardiovascular disease (CVD)that includes atherosclerosis, cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease; deaths have been increased from 2.26 million ( in the year 1990) to 4.77 million ( in the year 2020)

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Luxury Watch Collection: Here's a List of Expensive Watches Owned by Indian Cricketer and How Much They Cost.

Besides, the company is generating employment for people with dire need, especially affected by the covid19 pandemic. Presently the company has 1 ASM and 7 Medical Sales Executives, each of them had lost their job in the past year. The company aims to make the number to 100 by Jan 2022.

On the objective of the company offerings, Pratik Kumar Sen, Co-founder &Director, Lifeserve Med and Care Private Limited said, "The objective of the company is to create innovative solutions consistently in the medical sector that are open in markets across the world. The company seeks to be perceived as an esteemed Indian Healthcare Organization with Global Presence that has contributed making a Healthier World. Our workforce is driven by moral Standards and Practices, and constantly moving up to the best expectations of quality that is uniform for both Domestic and International business sectors.

Sen is also thankful to his team and mentors for their initial support from the project leader and QAO of the company- Shamik K Dhar, my sister ParamitaBasu, mentor and strategist Avelo Roy (MD of Kolkata Ventures) and Chief Advisor Dr.ArindamPande- senior interventional cardiologist at MedicaSuperspeciality Hospital.

Lifeserve Med and Care Private Limited has been set up in the year 2020 and in a years' time , the company has achieved the position of top standing in India's drug market for a probity guaranteed range of Pharmaceutical Products. The company values the authenticity in products they serve - which made them acquire the trust of India's best specialist doctors, medical clinics, and facilities.

The Core Team consists of highly esteemed folks who are experts in their fields. Shamik Kumar Dhar is the project leader and in charge of Quality Control. Avelo Roy is another gem of the firm, he is a strategist and business analyst, a tech entrepreneur, investor, 4 times TEDx speaker, and one among the Whitehouse Panel for Entrepreneurship Education. Dr.ArindamPande (MBBS, MD - General Medicine, DM - Cardiology, FACC, FRCP) is the chief advisor, who is an Interventional Cardiologist with a special interest in structural heart disease interventions. Rahul Chakraborty, who was once engaged at Apollo pharmacy, Frankross, 1mg, Inyt, etc. with 11 years of experience as a pharmacist, is also a core member of the team.

Lifeserve Med and Care follow the slogan of "Your Life Matters". With bona fide products for better health and fighting against diseases such as heart attack, strokes, and mental illnesses. The future goal of the company is to get the title of being a pan India-based pharmaceutical company by the year 2030 and by the year 2035, company is planning to reach globally. For further details- www.lifeservemedandcareprivatelimited.com

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)