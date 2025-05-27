PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: The Inspiresafety Foundation proudly hosted the second edition of the Lifting India Safety Awards (LISA) 2025 at the prestigious Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai. This landmark event brought together India's leading voices in safety, construction, and lifting operations, recognizing the heroes who champion the cause of safe work environments.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor Is a Failure': Sanjay Raut Kicks Up Political Storm; Seeks HM Amit Shah's Resignation Over Pahalgam Terror Attack.

LISA 2025 was a celebration of dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to occupational safety. Spearheaded by the Inspiresafety Foundation -- founded by Shri Dhananjay Jamdar, along with co-founders Shri. Anupam Kumar Shukla and Smt. Nisha Shukla, as well as the Director of Institutional Relations - Smt. Priya Soni, and the Director of Global Community Care - Shri. Devidas Gore -- the awards spotlighted organizations and individuals who have gone above and beyond to uphold safety standards in India's lifting and construction industries.

The ceremony was graced by renowned personalities from industry and government, alongside the presence of celebrated actress Bhagyashree, whose elegance and heartfelt support added a special charm to the event. The Sponsors - UNIQUO, Institute of Construction Equipments and Lifting Machines (ICLM), Liftores, Daxtech Engineering, Technical Partners "TechUniquo", Supporting partners, Ideal Elevator & Escalator Pvt. Ltd., played a pivotal role in making the event a grand success.

Also Read | Australian OnlyFans Model Annie Knight Hospitalised After Viral Sex Marathon With 583 Men in 6 Hours.

The event was elevated by the presence of several eminent dignitaries who have significantly contributed to India's industrial safety landscape: Shri Vipul Mishra, Director - Safety, DGFASLI; Shri Yogesh Patil, Director - MSBSVET; Miss Nilambari Bhosale - Deputy Commissioner of Labour (Gov. of Mah.); Shri R. D. Dahiphale, Additional Director - DISH (Gov. of Mah.); Shri Bhalachandrasinh Raorane, Chairman - FII; Shri Satish Shetty, Chairman - Taloja Industries Association; Lion CA Manish Ladage, District Governor - Lions Club.

The LISA 2025 awards honoured a wide spectrum of individuals and companies across various categories for their remarkable contributions to safety. Among the many celebrated were Mr. Janardhanam Varadharajan, Safety Leadership Excellence Award; Mr. Narayanan Radhakrishnan, Safety Leadership Excellence Award; Mr. Prasdip Kumar, Individual - Safety First Promising Leader Award; Mr. Zamshed Ali, Safety First Promising Leader Award; Shri Sandeep Goswami, Inspiring Safety Leader Award; Mr. Anupam Agrawal, Safety First Promising Leader Award; Mr. Navin Sabharwal, Safety First Promising Leader Award; Strider Miles Pvt. Ltd., Champions of Safe Events Award; Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (Development at Ayodhya, Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerthkshetra), Corporate - Excellence in Lifting Safety Management (Project Management Team); Hitech Projects Private Limited, Corporate - Lifting in High Rise Buildings Construction; Parish Pandurang Vanjari (Competent Person Authorized by Dir. Industrial Safety & Health, Mumbai), MSME - Trusted Key Service Provider - ESG Consultant; Rajesh Crane Services, MSME - Trusted Key Service Providers (Rental Equipment); L&T Constructions Ltd. (CMRL P2 C4 ECV 01 PROJECT), Corporate - Inspiring Safety Leader; Mr. Gaurav Kumar (SafetyRise Technical Services), Corporate - Excellence In Scaffolding Training & Technical Services; Afcons Infrastructure Limited (BMRCL UG RT01 3023), Corporate - Safety Excellence in Underground & Tunnel Work; L&T Constructions Ltd. (CMRL P2 C4 ECV 01 PROJECT), Corporate - Excellence in Lifting Safety Management (Project Management Team); MKG, Corporate - Most Trusted Brand In Lifting Equipment Domain; Circles Safety & Certification Pvt. Ltd., MSME - Trusted Key Service Providers (Competent Person); S.S.M. Managing Group, MSME - Inspiring Safety Leader; Shri Hemant Pankaj, Inspiring Safety Leader Award; Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., Corporate - Excellence in Lifting Planning & Process; Mr. Ashwin Shivajirao Kohale (Head EHS, Aashi Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), Individual - Inspiring Safety Leader; Mr. Amit Narendra Mate (Managing Director, Adept Advisors India Pvt. Ltd.), Individual - Inspiring Safety Leader; Freight Wings Pvt. Ltd., Corporate - Excellence in Lifting Process & Planning; Mr. Shriniwas Kumbhar (Safety Auditor, Prism Ark Industrial Solutions), Individual - Trusted Key Service Providers (Auditors); Mr. Sampat Tukaram Kale (Proprietor, Shree Balaji Chemicals), Individual - Safe Chem Excellence Award; Siddhi Construction Equipments Corporation, MSME - Trusted Brand In Bar Cutting Machine & Bar Bending Machine; Mr. Rakesh Kumar (Assistant General Manager - Safety, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.), Individual - Inspiring Safety Leader; Mr. MD Mushtaque Ansari, Individual - Leadership Award in Lifting Safety; Mr. Rameshchandra Kamothi (General Manager - Safety, Kamothi Engg. & Inspection Services), Individual - Inspiring Safety Leader; Mr. Sagar Mirje (Director, Safety Systems Consultancy), Individual - Inspiring Safety Leader; Mr. Laxmikant R (Manager - Safety, Tata Consulting Engineers), Individual - Inspiring Safety Leader; Dalmia Cement North-East Limited (Umrangshu Clinkerization Unit-II), Corporate - Excellence in Lifting Process & Planning; B.G. Shirke Construction Technology Pvt. Ltd. (Customs Office Complex & Residential Quarters Project-CPWD Wadala), Corporate - Excellence In Lifting Safety Management (Project Management Team); Mr. Ashish Chandra (L&T Constructions Ltd., MAHSR C4 Package), Individual - Inspiring Safety Leader; Mr. Pavan Kumar Singh (Chief Safety Manager, Pune Metro - Underground Project, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.), Individual - Inspiring Safety Leader; L&T Constructions Ltd. (MAHSR C6 Package), Corporate - Excellence in Lifting Process & Planning; L&T Constructions Ltd. (MAHSR C6 Package), Corporate - Excellence in Lifting Safety Management (Project Management Team); Mr. Satyanarayan Subash, Individual - Inspiring Safety Leader; Mr. Vinod Kumar Agrawal (L&T Constructions Ltd., MAHSR C4 Package), Individual - Initiative on ESG Award.

LISA 2025 witnessed the historic launch of the "Golden Hook" Awards, a first-of-its-kind honour recognizing exemplary execution and innovation in lifting operations. Esteemed recipients included: Shri Santosh Bore (Development at Ayodhya, Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerthkshetra), Golden Hook Award; Balajee Infratech & Constructions Pvt. Ltd. (Development at Ayodhya, Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerthkshetra), Golden Hook Award; Mateshwari Temple Construction Pvt. Ltd. (Development at Ayodhya, Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerthkshetra), Golden Hook Award; Afcons Infrastructure Limited (BMRCL UG RT01 3023), Golden Hook Award; Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (All DMRC Metro Projects), Golden Hook Award; J Kumar Infraprojects Limited (Swargate Underground Metro Project - P1UG-04, Maha Metro Pune), Golden Hook Award; B.G. Shirke Construction Technology Pvt. Ltd. (MHADA Tathawade Project, Phase II), Golden Hook Award; MS Realty Group (Prabhakar Kunte - Esquina), Golden Hook Award; Aashi Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (NICMAR Project), Golden Hook Award; L&T Heavy Civil IC (Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project Package-C4), Golden Hook Award; Mr. Sukesh Singh (Afcons Infrastructure Limited, Mumbai Metro Line 5), Golden Hook Award; Dalmia Cement North-East Limited (Lanka Grinding Unit-II), Golden Hook Award; Dr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom (STEELFAB Scaffoldings & Engineering Pvt. Ltd.), Golden Hook Award; Malpani Group (Real Estate Division), Golden Hook Award.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)