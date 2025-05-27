Australian OnlyFans creator and adult film star Annie Knight was hospitalised after a sex marathon challenge in which she claimed to have slept with 583 men in six hours. Sharing her experience with Us Weekly, Annie Knight said she experienced bleeding and other complications that required further treatment after completing the bizarre challenge on May 18. The news of Annie's hospitalisation comes months after American adult star Bonnie Blue claimed sleeping with 1057 men in 12 hours, breaking the previous record of 919. Annie Knight, OnlyFans Star and Bonnie Blue’s Friend Reveals She Is Looking for ‘Super Secure’ Boyfriend As She Plans To Sleep With 1,000 Men in Wild Sexathon (See Pics & Videos).

OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Hospitalised After Se* With 583 Men in 6 Hours

Talking to US Weekly, Annie Knight shared about the challenge and revealed experiencing "a lot of bleeding". "I'm not doing very well, I've been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut," Annie told the portal. She further revealed suffering from endometriosis. In another health update on social media, Annie shared a video from the hospital bed and captioned it, "Being hospitalised after taking 583 guys in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card."

Annie Knight Shares Video From Hospital Bed After Her Controversial Sex Marathon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

What seemed like a bold career move for Annie soon turned into an unexpected health scare. Despite the not-so-good experience, Annie shared that she was shocked by how easy the challenge turned out to be. She revealed that her previous record was 24 men in a single day, and her latest record felt like quite a jump. Lily Phillips Announces ‘Backdoor Challenge’: OnlyFans Creator Reveals She Plans To Have Anal Sex With ‘As Many Guys As Possible’ After Sleeping With 100 Men in 14 Hours.

According to The Mirror US, the event garnered 2000 registrations and required all the participants to wear customised condoms and pink balaclavas to maintain their anonymity.

