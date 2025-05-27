Mumbai, May 27: Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday kicked up a political storm by declaring 'Operation Sindoor' a ‘failure’ and demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over his alleged inability to prevent the Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing mediapersons, Raut said, “The 'Operation Sindoor' is a failure. However, we in Opposition, refrain from talking about it keeping in mind the interest of the nation.” “Also, why did the need to conduct 'Operation Sindoor' arise? Because 26 people were killed in Pahalgam and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for it,” he said.

“The Prime Minister should have sought the resignation of Amit Shah for his laxity. On the contrary, Amit Shah is giving lectures to us,” said Raut, referring to the Home Minister’s remark on Monday. Addressing a rally in Nanded a day earlier, HM Shah said that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, he would have “hugged” Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. Reacting to this comment, Raut said, “Balasaheb Thackeray would have been filled with remorse” for backing BJP leaders during controversies in the past. 'Everything Recorded on Camera This Time, So That Our Own Don’t Seek Proof': PM Narendra Modi’s Jab at Opposition on ‘Operation Sindoor’ (Watch Video).

While Raut slammed NDA leaders for politicising the issue and issuing insensitive statements over 'Operation Sindoor', Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed, "Sanjay Raut has gone insane and is mentally unstable..." Earlier, Raut reiterated the INDIA bloc’s demand for a special two-day session of Parliament on 'Operation Sindoor' and the Pahalgam terror attack. “Rather than accepting our demand, the BJP sent all-party delegations abroad,” he said. Had Balasaheb Thackeray Been Alive, He Would Have Hugged PM Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, Says Amit Shah.

He claimed that PM Modi and HM Shah were afraid of facing questions and this was the reason why the demand for a special session of Parliament by Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, had been ignored. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s comments coincide with a global diplomatic outreach launched by India by sending all-party MP delegations to friendly countries for explaining its anti-terror stand.

