Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20: Livey Technologies, a communication technology company from Delaware, USA, with branches in India, Singapore, has launched LIVEYfy, an AI-powered Noise Cancelling App. Designed to enhance the online calling experience, LIVEYfy offers advanced features for environmental noise suppression, ensuring clear voice pickup for BPOs, corporates, hybrid professionals, and startups working in co-working spaces.

LIVEYfy seamlessely integrates with popular conferencing apps like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom etc., as well as any VoIP and call center dialer applications, to ensure a noise-free calling experience. Powered by AI & ML algorithms, LIVEYfy removes background sound with Noise Cancellation Technology, making it ideal for contact centers & hybrid workers. It also provides real-time echo cancellation for any workspace, including SMBs, enterprises, and home offices, whilst offering high-quality audio for hybrid professionals through Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and adaptive filtering for improved communication. With an intuitive interface, LIVEYfy also lets users adjust settings easily without affecting system performance.

Sharad Jaiprakash, Founder & CEO, Livey Technologies, says, Over 85% of call center workers around the world report that background noise impacts their KPIs, leading to wasted time due to repeating information. Additionally, 60% of hybrid workers struggle with office noise. Effective noise cancellation is essential for increased productivity and communication. Noise cancellation software is key, even with headsets, as it is versatile, cost-effective, and powered by AI. It integrates easily with systems, supports hybrid work, and is more affordable than hardware upgrades. LIVEYfy, designed by Livey Technologies to solve this issue. It also offers flexible payment alternatives for BPOs and companies while using AI technology to improve voice quality for individuals, small teams, and businesses. Currently, Livey is working on trials & implementations with BPO firms in the US, India, Philippines & LATAM regions."

LIVEYfy launched its Windows and Mac OS versions, attracting downloads from users worldwide. The Android version for mobile users will be available soon on the Google Play Store. New users can enjoy a 30-day free trial, with an introductory price of $1.50 per license/month, billed annually at $18.00.

The LIVEYfy software has an easy setup, offering a plug-and-play experience with no need for manual adjustments. Users can register and install it using the guide on the dashboard. The software is available for download on the LIVEYfy website, or users can try a live demo without installing it.

About Livey Technologies

Livey Technologies, driven by 'Technology Inspired Living,' designs and manufactures smart headsets, AI noise suppression software, and meeting room solutions for B2B sectors. Its product range includes wireless and wired headsets, low-latency gaming headsets, aviation headsets and meeting room solutions. Offering superior comfort, durability, and ergonomic design, Livey's products are built to outperform competitors globally, ensuring continuous use without compromising quality.

For more information please visit: www.liveyfy.com

