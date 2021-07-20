New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rotary International's rich heritage and excellent work in the service of humanity got special appreciation from the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He was speaking at the Installation Ceremony of the 53rd President of Rotary Club of Delhi South (RCDS), Anil K. Agarwal.

Speaking at the event Om Birla said, "It gives me great pleasure to be present with you all at the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Rotary Club South Delhi and his team. My congratulations and best wishes to Anil Agarwal and his entire team. A new team is taking charge in the organization today but any organization can do its work effectively only when it gets the active support of all the members along with its leadership. Your social service work can be successful only when you all work with the spirit of collectiveness."

He added that Rotary Club of Delhi South, which was established in 1969 and has been doing active work in social service for 52 years and that he has studied the future action plan of the Club, which in his opinion, if implemented well, will prove to be very useful for the society.

Om Birla lauded Rotary International for leading the Polio Eradication programme successfully. He specially mentioned Rotary Club Delhi South's humanitarian services during COVID with the supply of Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generating Plants, free meals, rations, sanitizers, masks etc. He noted the Rotary's contribution to set up Rotary Cancer Hospital at AIIMS and Delhi's First Blood Bank.

The club's projects for the coming year include Beti ko Shiksha Aur Samman Project a Project to provide 'Merit Cum Means' scholarships to meritorious girl students, Leprosy Project, Breast Cancer Project, Avoidable Blindness in Villages, Gift of Life Project to provide financial support for CHD surgeries of children from under-privileged home. Another significant environmental project for RCDS this year is to plant 100,000 trees to reduce the impact of pollution and save the earth.

The Lok Sabha speaker also praised RCDS efforts to provide Skill Development to the youth and women to give them economic independence and sustainable livelihood which will encourage women's education and will help in building a healthy society. Mr. Speaker further went on to say that the world today is facing many issues. The challenge of corona epidemic is before us, but there are many other problems which are directly related to our life like, environment protection, climate change, poverty, terrorism, sustainable development, inclusive development. Governments of all countries are making their own efforts to meet these challenges. But a sustainable solution to all global problems is possible only when government efforts are complimented and supplemented by organisation like Rotary and all the institutions communicate positively among themselves, cooperate with each other in the spirit of collectivism and find solutions.

Lok Sabha Speaker on this occasion also unveiled a new Project of Rotary Club Delhi South 'Avoidable Blindness Free Villages' aligned to the recently announced focus project of Rotary District 3011 by DG Anup Mittal. The Guest of honour DG Distt 3011, Anup Mittal and various other Past District Governors and Rotarians attended the ceremony in full force to compliment RCDS for great work done and inspired the incoming team to keep pushing boundaries with full Josh, Junoon and Jazbaa to 'Serve to Change Lives'.

