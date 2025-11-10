NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Lord's Mark Industries Limited, one of India's fastest-growing diversified business groups, has announced the successful completion and shipment of its first MedTech order, worth USD 1 million, to the United States of America, executed through Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. The milestone cements the company's global foray and reinforces India's growing footprint in advanced healthcare technology exports.

The shipment features Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and AI-based Early Warning Systems (EWS) next-generation healthcare solutions conceptualised, developed, and manufactured entirely in India. These systems combine real-time patient monitoring, predictive analytics, and Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration to enable proactive, data-driven clinical care.

"This milestone reinforces India's position as a hub for high-quality MedTech innovation," said Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. "Our first US shipment is more than an export -- it marks India's MedTech leadership taking shape globally. We are building world-class healthcare technologies that meet the world's toughest standards, positioning Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. as a global force and Indian innovation as a trusted benchmark in international markets."

Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. operates through key subsidiaries, including LordsMed, Lord's Mark Biotech Pvt. Ltd. & Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd. Committed to innovation and excellence, the company continues to expand while upholding the highest quality standards. Diversification remains the foundation of Lord's Mark Industries' sustained growth and success.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (Lord's) has emerged as a dynamic force in the healthcare and diagnostics sector. Building on a strong legacy of innovation, the company has strategically expanded into medical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and genome testing, establishing a robust presence across the healthcare value chain.

