Mumbai, November 10: YouTube has stopped working for many users who were using ad blockers. This year, the Google-owned platform has continued its crackdown on users who refused to stop using ad-blocking software. YouTube began rolling out several updates that affected the overall performance of the platform, displaying notices urging users to disable ad blockers. However, despite these warnings, YouTube has now ceased functioning for such users.

As per a report by Android Central, YouTube has stopped functioning for several users. YouTube has stopped functioning for several users as part of its ongoing effort to combat ad blockers, a battle that began in 2023. The Google-owned platform has insisted that users must refrain from violating its policies.

The report noted that many users initially believed YouTube was down; however, the platform had deliberately stopped working for them. Earlier reports indicated that Google’s video-streaming giant was slowing down users’ browsers and applications after detecting ad-blocking extensions, claiming the move was intended to promote YouTube Premium subscription plans.

YouTube Showing Error While Playing Videos for Users With Ad Blockers

Downdetector showed that there was a partial outage on YouTube. Initially, it was thought to be a platform-wide issue, but it was later found to be primarily related to ad blockers. Users reported seeing a “blank webpage” when trying to access YouTube. The issue was resolved when they switched to browsers without ad blockers, confirming that the platform was actively preventing users from blocking advertisements, as per a report by NewsBytes.

YouTube Vs Ad Blockers; Battle Continues

YouTube has been engaged in a long-running battle with ad blockers. In earlier phases, it slowed down video playback and caused drastic drops in view counts for users employing ad-blocking extensions. The platform continued to display recurring issues for such users, affecting both standard videos and YouTube Shorts, which also failed to function properly once the crackdown began.

