New Delhi [India], May 31: Leading franchise chain Lotus Salon started giving franchise options to all. The modern and upscale franchise is proud to announce its commitment to high-quality and affordable hair care for people worldwide. The brand stands out in the industry for concentrating on cutting-edge salon techniques to stay ahead of the trend. From on-point pre-opening to operational assistance, stylists and beauty entrepreneurs can expect a seamless salon running experience that is both convenient and profitable.

A pioneer in hair, beauty, and nail services, the Lotus Salon franchise is an industry leader in providing implementation and operational assistance programs and procedures. The company empowers its franchisees with intensive training on customer service and schedules visits to existing salons to help them understand the basics of running a frontrunner salon in their community.

Lotus Unisex Salon provides its franchisees with an ongoing business relationship. This includes the trademarks, products, services, and the entire business concept of the franchise. The salon hosts the annual convention for all its franchisees to train them in beauty and hairdressing skills. The franchise consistently has scheduled phone calls to discuss retail, training, and services. The Lotus Unisex Salon Corporation also organizes the grand opening day for all franchisees.

The new salon opening opportunity offered by the Lotus Unisex Salon Corporation will ensure small business entrepreneurs have the right tools to grow businesses. With a passion for innovation in hair, makeup, and beauty care services, the Lotus Salon franchise is the best choice for beauty entrepreneurs and stylists to establish themselves in the global industry forefront.

"We are excited to bring Lotus Unisex Salon to your local community. Our mission is to open 5000+ salons worldwide by the year 2025. We hope to partner and explore our potential relationship with you. We are experts in the global salon industry. We will be offering our entire business concept to bring more business to you," said the company Founder, Aditya Kapoor.

Established in 2011, the Lotus Salon is now a chain of 30+ branches. The salon is widespread across India, New York, Singapore, Dubai, and London. Investing in the Lotus Salon promises 365 days of revenue and 12 months of business. The growing bent of hair care and beauty industry clients on awareness of new techniques and trends further ensures the Lotus Salon franchisee owners' success.

