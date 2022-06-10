New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola is back again with some irresistible deals and offers on their mid and premium range of smartphones during the Flipkart's End of Season Sale, from 11th June to 17th June, extending never seen before price drops on their bestselling smartphones from Motorola g and edge series.

moto g22, featuring a renewed design, a 6.5" 90 Hz Max Vision display with a 16MP selfie, 50MP quad-camera system, and an astonishing battery life that is supported by a 20W TurboPower charger along with Android 12 out-of-the-box experience, comes at an exceptional price of Rs 9,249*, marking it as the most affordable yet stylish and feature packed smartphone in India in this segment.

Also Read | India Announces Donation of 5,000 Tonnes of Rice to Madagascar as Humanitarian Aid

Read … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The moto g31, starting at just Rs 10,249*is packed with a stunning AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for blazing-fast performance, a 50MP quad function camera system to capture your precious moments in detail, and a 5,000 mAh beast battery to support days of usage and more industry-leading features, making it the most practical pick in the budget segment.

Additionally, the most incredible edge ever, the Motorola edge 30 pro, packed with the latest & fastest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 gen 1 processor, world's highest resolution 60MP selfie camera, 50MP OIS and 50 MP Ultra-wide & macro cameras, 10-bit OLED display, 68W charging and more, also goes on a massive offer at End of Season Sale.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Burnt Alive Over Dowry in Hathras, Husband, In-Laws Arrested.

The smartphone complemented by industry-leading 144 Hz refresh rate, 13 5G Bands, near-Stock Android 12 and astounding clarity of Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers will be available at a disruptive price of Rs 40,999* including bank and exchange offer.

Motorola has also given offers on all other smartphones from its premium edge franchise like edge 20, one of its slimmest 5G smartphone at a discount of Rs 24, 249*, edge 20 pro that features a 108MP + 50X super Zoom camera system at just Rs 32,249* (incl. of all offers).

The g-series smartphones are also available at great offers during Flipkart End of Season Sale, including the moto g51 at a discounted price of Rs 13,249*and moto g71 5G at a discounted price of Rs 17,249* incl. of bank offers.

Moreover, the best seller, moto g60 is available at an incredible price of just 14,549* making it India's most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system. The moto g40 fusion packed with 6.8 inch 120 Hz FHD+ Display and a beast 6000mAh battery is available at a disruptive price of Rs 13,749*.

Details of all the above-mentioned offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their range of smartphones, that will be available during the sale, are given below:

**To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale in detail, please visit flipkart.com. Please note, the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

*Inclusive of bank offers. T&C apply

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)