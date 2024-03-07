PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: In a strategic move towards sustainability and innovation, LP Logiscience, the warehousing and 3PL arm of the legendary Liladhar Pasoo Group, recently inaugurated a state of the art, solar power plant in their Grade A warehouse in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. Spread over a private campus of 15 acers, with 5 Lakh sq.ft. of storage space, equivalent to 30,000 pallet positions, this is one of the largest 3PL multiclient facilities in India. Equipped with the best in industry standards of fire and safety compliance, the warehouse also boasts of tech enabled infrastructure for sustainable resource management, including solar power generation, rain water harvesting and a fleet of EV Vehicles for green distribution.

IMCD, a global leader in specialty chemical ingredients, is among the top global clients of LP Logiscience who has chosen this green warehouse at Bhiwandi for their storage needs. Speaking about choosing LP Logiscience as a storage partner, Mr. Narendra Varde, Managing Director, India and Bangladesh, for IMCD said, "We are very excited about this new warehouse facility as it enables us to have a positive impact on the value chain of our customers and principals while maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency. Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy, and this marks a significant milestone in that journey. Additionally, it is a sense of pride to contribute to the community by supporting nearby villages through solar electricity."

Since its inception, LP logiscience has emerged as a one of the leading specialised storage solution providers in India and has been driving the transformation of the 3PL sector with adoption of innovative tech-enabled operations. With a focus on building carbon-neutral/ sustainable warehouses, LP Logiscience is also known for their commitment to safety and fire compliance. The newly launched solar power facility in their Bhiwandi warehouse is a testament to LP Logiscience's commitment to sustainability. As one of the largest 3PL multiclient facilities in the country, this green warehouse is equipped capacity to store up to 450 kW of solar energy, generating an impressive 6.10 lakh units of energy annually and saving approximately 4,93,057 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year. Moreover, the facility will incorporate rainwater harvesting techniques and operates electric (EV) and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, for green distribution. This holistic approach to green logistics underscores LP Logiscience's commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint while providing top-tier warehousing services.

Speaking about the warehouse and the IMCD's partnership, Mr. Varun Gada, Director, LP Logiscience, said, "This has been a passion project and, the way I see it, also the future for state of the art, storage solutions. I am extremely honoured to have the support of our esteemed client, IMCD India. We at LP Logisciene, are committed to driving efficiency by leveraging the best in tech innovation, while also creating sustainable and green warehouses to help our customers achieve their carbon emission goals. This facility in Bhiwandi is one big step in the direction. Over the next five years, LP Logiscience aims to further accelerate digital adoption, expand its geographical reach, and establish additional state-of-the-art green warehousing facilities across the country."

In addition to its environmental commitments, the warehouse offers a range of unique features designed to enhance operational efficiency and employee well-being. With a ceiling height of 14 meters, 42 loading and unloading docks, the facility ensures seamless logistics operations while minimizing its carbon footprint. It also boasts of industry-leading fire and safety compliance measures, upholding its commitment to the safety of its people, products and infrastructure.

As LP Logiscience continues to pioneer sustainable warehousing solutions, it solidifies its position as a leader in the field, poised to shape the future of logistics in India and beyond.

About LP Logiscience - a Liladhar Pasoo Company:

LP Logiscience, the contract logistics division of the 100-year-old legacy brand, Liladhar Pasoo, has been driving the transformation of the warehousing sector in India since its inception a decade ago. Apart from its scientific approach to specialized storage and warehouse management, LP Logiscience is also one of the leading Indian players to adopt smart tech-enabled operations and focus on building carbon-neutral/ sustainable warehouses in India.

Liladhar Pasoo, its parent legacy brand has shaped the logistics sector since its inception in 1919, and since then emerged as India's most experienced integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider. Following in its footsteps, LP Logiscience has grown its warehousing and transportation business to 3 million sq. ft of storage space and a reach of 7000 distribution pin codes PAN India within 11 years of inception. Today, LP Logiscience has brought about revolutionary changes in the contract logistics business to gain one of the highest market shares in the warehousing business to service the niche specialty chemical market. They have a footprint of 20 locations all over India

