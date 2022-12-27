Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): The power transmission and distribution business of Larsen and Toubro Construction has secured multiple engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders in India and overseas.

The construction company on Tuesday said the renewables arm of the business received an EPC order to establish a 90 megawatt (mw) floating solar PV plant at the Omkareshwar dam reservoir, a large water body without much change in the water level throughout the year, in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. This water body is emerging as one of the largest floating solar parks in the world.

Further, the business will undertake works for the development of distribution infrastructure in western Uttar Pradesh under the revamped reforms-linked distribution scheme, according to the statement. The scope of this includes asset mapping using geospatial information system (GIS).

In the overseas market, the business has received an order for establishing 400kV and 225kV transmission lines in North Africa.

The business has also won an order for building a 132kV substation in the coastal town of Bintulu in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services and operates in over 50 countries worldwide. (ANI)

