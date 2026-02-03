VMPL

Dubai [UAE], February 3: Binghatti Holding Ltd, a leading UAE-based real estate developer, has announced record financial results for the third consecutive year, reporting nearly 100 per cent year-on-year growth in both revenue and net profit for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. The performance underscores strong sales execution, accelerated project deliveries and the continued effectiveness of the Group's vertically integrated development model.

Also Read | OTT Releases This Week: 'The Raja Saab', 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2?, 'The Lincoln Lawyer 4' and More on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Net profit for FY25 rose 96 per cent year-on-year to AED 3.58 billion, while revenue nearly doubled to AED 12.43 billion, compared with AED 6.34 billion in FY24. The company also reported an 89 per cent increase in gross profit to AED 5.43 billion and an 84 per cent rise in EBITDA to AED 4.40 billion, reflecting operating leverage, cost efficiency and sustained demand in Dubai's real estate market.

FY 2025 key financial highlights (year-on-year):

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 3.

- Revenue: AED 12.43 billion, up 96%- Net profit: AED 3.58 billion, up 96%- Gross profit: AED 5.43 billion, up 89%- EBITDA: AED 4.40 billion, up 84%- Cash and cash equivalents: AED 8.84 billion, up 135%- Total assets: AED 24.37 billion, up 92%- Total equity: AED 6.78 billion, more than doubled

Operational and balance sheet highlights:

- More than 17,000 units sold during FY25- Ranked Dubai's top-selling off-plan developer by units sold- Combined portfolio of completed, ongoing and pipeline developments close to AED 100 billion- Strong liquidity position supporting continued pipeline execution

Financial performance snapshot (AED million):

- FY25 sales value: 17,679 versus 11,635 in FY24 (up 52%)- FY25 revenue: 12,425 versus 6,345 in FY24 (up 96%)- FY25 net profit: 3,575 versus 1,828 in FY24 (up 96%)- Q4 FY25 revenue: 3,465 versus 2,575 in Q4 FY24 (up 35%)- Q4 FY25 net profit: 919 versus 743 in Q4 FY24 (up 24%)

Commenting on the performance, Katralnada BinGhatti, CEO and Managing Director, said, "FY25 represents a defining phase of growth for Binghatti. Our record profitability reflects strong market fundamentals in Dubai and the efficiency of our vertically integrated model, which enables speed, quality and cost control from design through delivery."

Shehzad Janab, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Even as the business scaled rapidly, margins remained strong and the balance sheet strengthened meaningfully. Increased cash reserves provide the flexibility to continue executing our growth strategy while maintaining financial discipline."During the fourth quarter of 2025, Binghatti continued to build momentum with a series of landmark achievements, including the unveiling of Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, described as the world's first Mercedes-Benz branded city. The Group also set a new benchmark in the region's ultra-luxury segment with the sale of the Middle East's most expensive penthouse, valued at approximately USD 150 million, highlighting the international appeal of its branded residential portfolio.

Dubai's real estate market continues to be supported by sustained population growth, rising homeownership and steady inflows of international capital. Long-term initiatives such as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan are expected to further strengthen demand. Against this backdrop, Binghatti said its vertically integrated structure and differentiated branded strategy position the Group to sustain growth into 2026 and beyond.

About Binghatti Holding Limited:

Founded in 2008, Binghatti Holding Limited is a vertically integrated real estate developer with in-house design, development, construction and delivery capabilities. The Group operates across the full residential spectrum, from affordable and mid-market housing to premium and ultra-luxury branded residences. With a portfolio of over 90 projects valued at nearly AED 100 billion, Binghatti has delivered more than 50 developments to date and continues to expand its presence across Dubai's key growth corridors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)