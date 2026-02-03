New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the India-US trade agreement, claiming "adverse consequences" for Indian industries and farmers.

The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

In his adjournment motion notice, KC Venugopal said that the details of the deal have not been placed before Parliament.

He wrote, "This House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the serious concerns arising out of the reported trade deal between India and the United States, which has been publicly announced by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and not by the Government of India. The US President has claimed that the trade deal was concluded at the request of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and has further stated that India has agreed to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers to zero, effectively opening Indian markets to US goods. Such a move is likely to have far-reaching adverse consequences for Indian industries, traders, MSMEs, and farmers."

Further, he questioned the Centre over Donald Trump's claim that India will stop buying oil from Russia and will instead purchase from Venezuela.

The Congress leader said, "There is also a reported reference to opening India's agriculture sector to the United States, which raises grave concerns regarding the protection of Indian farmers, their livelihoods, and income security. However, no details have been placed before Parliament regarding the nature of these commitments or the safeguards, if any, provided to protect farmers' interests. Further, it has been stated that the Government of India has agreed to stop purchasing oil from Russia and instead procure oil from the United States and Venezuela, raising serious questions about India's strategic autonomy, energy security, and independent foreign policy decisions."

"Additionally, there are claims that India will increase the purchase of goods from the United States, which stands in direct contradiction to the objectives of the 'Make in India' programme... Given the urgency and public importance of the matter, this issue warrants immediate discussion through an Adjournment Motion," the notice read.

Earlier today, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also demanded a parliamentary discussion on the trade deals with the European Union and the United States, slamming the Centre over Washington's claim that the deal will help them export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

In an X post, Jairam Ramesh termed the diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi "huglomacy" and alleged that he has "completely surrendered," following Trump's claim to have halted the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor.

Trump announced on Monday that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal," with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi. The US President also claimed that PM Modi had agreed to "stop buying Russian oil" and to buy much more from the US. (ANI)

