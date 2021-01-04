Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) has bagged an over Rs 7,000 crore project to set up a dual-feed cracker unit in Rajasthan.

The mega project is from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and the state government of Rajasthan.

L&T said the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract is for setting up a dual-feed cracker unit (DFCU) for Rajasthan refinery project at Barmer.

"The DFCU is the biggest EPCC contract awarded in the country to date in the refinery and petrochemical sector," said the company.

The DFCU is used to convert refinery naphtha and off-gases to produce polymer grade ethylene and propylene by the process of thermal cracking.

In another order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd, L&T will set up a petrochemical fluidised catalytic cracking (PFCC) including propylene recovery unit. The unit is licensed by TechnipFMC.

The PFCC will convert the heavy hydrocarbons from a vacuum distillation unit to produce more valuable gasoline, diesel, propylene and lighter products by the process of catalytic cracking.

The second order is in the range of Rs 5,000 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)